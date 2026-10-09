中国与欧盟如何在贸易问题上找到中间道路
一场成功的谈判将向美国表明，除了保护主义之外，还有其他出路。
- 一项可行的中欧协议将是以调整换取开放。 图片：路透社
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中国和欧洲的贸易关系正进入一个关键的窗口期。
欧盟委员会 (European Commission, EC) 贸易专员 Maros Sefcovic 将于周四（10月8日）和周五访问中国，就一项旨在遏制北京对欧盟贸易顺差的协议进行谈判。
一周前的10月1日，欧盟委员会首席贸易执法官 Denis Redonnet 向欧洲议会警告称，中国在机械、化工、金属和纺织品等领域的进口持续增长。
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