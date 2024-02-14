Interest costs weigh on S-Reit distributions, but not all is doom and gloom for long-term investors

THE latest results from Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) for the financial period ended December do not appear to give investors too much to cheer about.
Of the 22 S-Reits that have reported distribution figures in their results or business updates so far, 17 reported declines in their distribution per unit (DPU) in the latest reporting period.
Just four S-Reits – Mapletree Logistics Trust, CapitaLand Ascott Trust, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Parkway Life Reit – achieved higher DPU.
OUE Reit reported unchanged DPU for its second half ended December.
The weaker performance comes as higher interest rates pushed up net finance costs. It follows a trend seen...