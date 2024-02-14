Reit managers have characterised 2023 as a year when safety and survival was the key theme. But they are expressing greater optimism over growth in the coming years as the rate outlook and investor sentiment improve.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

"Interest costs weigh on S-Reit distributions, but not all is doom and gloom for long-term investors"

THE latest results from Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) for the financial period ended December do not appear to give investors too much to cheer about.

Of the 22 S-Reits that have reported distribution figures in their results or business updates so far, 17 reported declines in their distribution per unit (DPU) in the latest reporting period.

Just four S-Reits – Mapletree Logistics Trust, CapitaLand Ascott Trust, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Parkway Life Reit – achieved higher DPU.

OUE Reit reported unchanged DPU for its second half ended December.

The weaker performance comes as higher interest rates pushed up net finance costs. It follows a trend seen...