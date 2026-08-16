The Business Times
business-time-50
MARK TO MARKET

Manager internalisation isn’t the solution to Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust’s problem

It should focus on ensuring its portfolio pivot boosts its DPS instead of wading into a potentially contentious overhaul

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Ben Paul

Ben Paul

Published Sun, Aug 16, 2026 · 09:57 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The main sticking point in any manager-internalisation proposal at Sert is likely to be the valuation of its manager entities.
    • The main sticking point in any manager-internalisation proposal at Sert is likely to be the valuation of its manager entities. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The announcement last week that Stoneweg Europe Stapled Trust (Sert) may internalise its managers did not grab much attention in the market.

    One reason may have been that the statement was not definitive. Before the market opened on Thursday (Aug 13), the managers of Sert said that they were in discussions with the trust’s sponsor about a range of “strategic, governance and organisational initiatives” aimed at enhancing long-term value for holders of its stapled securities.

    They went on to say that these initiatives may include changes to management arrangements, fee incentive frameworks and the internalisation of the managers.

    Mark to MarketStoneweg Europe Stapled TrustSingapore REITsS-ReitsSingapore stock marketSingapore Stocks

    TRENDING NOW

    Many Singaporeans could struggle to build enough wealth for retirement if they continue to keep too much of their money in low-growth assets.

    Financial planners urge investors to consider other options as T-bills yields lose steam

    On Aug 13, the White House named Singapore among 40 lower-tariff markets used by Chinese exporters to evade US tariffs.

    Singapore may be expected to tighten measures after US ‘transshipment scam’ report: economists

    BYD’s rise to become the No 1 passenger-car seller in Singapore can be described as explosive. 

    How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself

    Jacquelyn Tan, UOB’s head of group personal finances, says digital wealth will play a ‘meaningful’ role in the lender’s wealth growth.

    UOB’s digital wealth sales, transactions jump almost 50% as clients invest more online

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More