Markets are pushing electrification. Governments must push harder

The transformation can’t be left to market forces alone, writes Murat Kurum, president of COP31

This year, 95 countries have introduced emergency price caps, subsidies or fuel-levy cuts to support consumers’ energy needs. PHOTO: REUTERS

FOR 30 years global climate talks have focused on what’s feeding power systems. The defining battles of the annual COP United Nations climate summits have been between wind turbines and chimney stacks; solar panels and pipelines.

How we use that power to electrify buildings, transport and industry has been largely ignored, despite these sectors producing almost half of emissions.

Like a northern European city this summer, electrification is now getting its day in the sun. An opportunity has opened up as the economics have shifted. Energy prices are rising sharply, cost-of-living pressures are biting and green-technology costs are plummeting.