The new EESG playbook: Where energy is an economic imperative

Business decisions are inextricable with sustainability goals in today’s environment

Renewable energy is not just about getting a “green badge” for reducing emissions; it is also about hedging against energy prices. PHOTO: REUTERS

A CHIEF sustainability officer has a meeting with the CEO and the chief financial officer, and proclaims: “We need to invest in a major renewable project to meet our carbon emissions reduction targets.”

Chances are that the proposal will be put on hold.

What if the pitch becomes this, instead? “We need a renewable project to hedge our exposure to increasing and volatile energy prices. This will protect our profit margins.”