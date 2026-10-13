The new EESG playbook: Where energy is an economic imperative
Business decisions are inextricable with sustainability goals in today’s environment
- Renewable energy is not just about getting a “green badge” for reducing emissions; it is also about hedging against energy prices. PHOTO: REUTERS
A CHIEF sustainability officer has a meeting with the CEO and the chief financial officer, and proclaims: “We need to invest in a major renewable project to meet our carbon emissions reduction targets.”
Chances are that the proposal will be put on hold.
What if the pitch becomes this, instead? “We need a renewable project to hedge our exposure to increasing and volatile energy prices. This will protect our profit margins.”
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