Singapore is fixing its market. Companies still have to fix their story

Investors want to know where the company is going and whether the team can get it there

Singapore has done a great deal to make its market worth watching again. The rest is up to the companies. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

IN MARCH 2026, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Chia Der Jiun told listed company chairpersons that the work of reviving Singapore’s stock market had reached a critical stage.

“The stage, the lighting, the costumes, the music. We have gotten all of these ready,” said Chia, urging the business leaders to “now play (their) parts”.

By end-September 2026, MAS had placed S$5.4 billion with 14 asset managers under the Equity Market Development Programme, drawing from the S$6.5 billion pool. The Straits Times Index also crossed 5,800 for the first time that month.