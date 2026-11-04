The Business Times
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Singapore is fixing its market. Companies still have to fix their story

Investors want to know where the company is going and whether the team can get it there

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    • Singapore has done a great deal to make its market worth watching again. The rest is up to the companies.
    • Singapore has done a great deal to make its market worth watching again. The rest is up to the companies. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    Chong Ee Rong

    Published Wed, Nov 4, 2026 · 07:15 AM

    IN MARCH 2026, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Chia Der Jiun told listed company chairpersons that the work of reviving Singapore’s stock market had reached a critical stage.

    “The stage, the lighting, the costumes, the music. We have gotten all of these ready,” said Chia, urging the business leaders to “now play (their) parts”.

    By end-September 2026, MAS had placed S$5.4 billion with 14 asset managers under the Equity Market Development Programme, drawing from the S$6.5 billion pool. The Straits Times Index also crossed 5,800 for the first time that month.

    SGXEquity Market Development ProgrammeSingaporeStocksCorporate governanceBoard of Directors

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