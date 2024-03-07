Swiftonomics could spur infrastructure upgrades in South-east Asia

TAYLOR Swift mania has hit our shores, but not everyone is enchanted. Politicians from neighbouring countries have voiced their unhappiness about a grant to the pop star in exchange for Singapore being the only regional stop in her sold-out Eras Tour.

It is understandable that South-east Asian politicians are unhappy – Swift’s six shows will benefit Singapore with no obvious spin-off benefits for their economies.

Legions of South-east Asian fans have flocked to the city-state for the concerts, and economists have estimated that the visitor arrivals could spur Singapore’s economy by up to S$500 million.

Looking past the contention, however, this affair could turn out to be a boon for South-east Asia. Countries in the region have already been galvanised to attract more of such acts, after seeing “Swiftonomics” at work.

Indonesia’s tourism minister recently announced a seed fund worth two trillion rupiah (S$170.4 million) to help the country bid for events capable of generating a multiplier effect for Indonesia’s tourism.

Thailand’s prime minister Srettha Thavisin, who was behind the reveal of Singapore’s exclusive agreement with Swift, has also said the country will do more to lure world-class acts. Among his ideas: more visa-tree travel.

SEE ALSO Asian cities build big as infrastructure woes take centre stage in region’s Taylor Swift tussle

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 8.30 AM Asean Business Business insights centering on South-east Asia's fast-growing economies. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

South-east Asia also needs infrastructure improvements that make venues more attractive to artistes, and concerts more accessible to fans.

Swift’s Eras Tour, for instance, is an all-stadium tour – which narrowed down the number of venues available in the region. It has also been described as one of the most technically ambitious productions of the 21st century, which meant venues had to meet certain technical requirements.

Infrastructure needs, however, go beyond world-class performance venues. Also needed are efficient international, regional and domestic transportation networks and facilities; and hospitality arrangements for visitors and crew.

Concert promoters consider many factors when deciding on venues. Revenue is, of course, a major one – tours are big business, after all – but so are ease of transport, accommodation and safety.

Regional improvements on all these fronts can only make South-east Asia a more attractive destination for tourists.

Many visitors plan multi-country trips when they come to the region, and each country or city has an opportunity to make a play for the tourist dollar.

Of course, there is no indication that Singapore’s neighbours are not already able to draw popular musicians.

In her previous global tour in 2015, Swift had initially planned to visit both Singapore and Thailand. Her Bangkok show was cancelled, however, shortly after the country came under military rule.

Parallels have also been drawn between Swift’s Eras Tour and Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has included Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

So, why didn’t Swift put Thailand on her list this time? Was Singapore’s exclusivity offer the swing factor?

Artistes do sign concert tour exclusives when it suits them, and there could be many reasons behind the choice.

Such a decision is not made lightly, as there are more than economics at stake. Swift is already getting some flak online for choosing an exclusive agreement over visiting her fans in other parts of South-east Asia.

A focus on exclusive arrangements could leave everyone worse off in future, if strategy gravitates towards being the highest bidder. Far better if would-be hosts bend their efforts towards upgrades that benefit the entire region.