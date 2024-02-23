What’s the future of advertising? Ask Sora

Open AI's new text-to-video Sora tool would allow users to create realistic videos with a simple prompt.

SORA, a new service from OpenAI that produces one-minute videos in response to a textual prompt, isn’t yet available to the public. But the videos it has released are striking for their vividness, their detail and, if this is the correct term for an AI, their imagination.

It is worth considering the future economic consequences of this development.

First, Sora is unlikely to put Hollywood out of business. Eventually these videos will get much longer, but it remains to be seen how well AI can construct long story arcs and integrate them with images into a commercially appealing package. That still seems a long way off, and cost is an additional consideration.

The more clear and present danger...