EDITORIAL ·
Subscribers

The WTO may be on its last legs

Published Wed, Mar 13, 2024 · 5:00 am
The recent 13th ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization struggled mightily without doing anything of significance, despite going into overtime.
PHOTO: REUTERS

World Trade Organisation

TO DESCRIBE the outcome of the WTO meeting in Abu Dhabi as a mere “failure” would be an understatement. The recent 13th ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO) struggled mightily without doing anything of significance, despite going into overtime. Indeed, the delegates wrestled even to agree on the wording of the customary ministerial communique at the end of the meeting. What came forth was a bland statement, practically devoid of content.

Washington used to set the agenda on...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Editorial

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Europe should toughen up and support seizing Russian assets

Elevating Singapore’s advanced manufacturing cluster

Companies’ climate reporting must go beyond measuring numbers for reporting’s sake

Tech CEOs are addicted to taking needless risks

Is the bull market about to turn into a bubble?

Can a retiree afford to keep his pricey home in the era of rising annual values?

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article