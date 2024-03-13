The WTO may be on its last legs

The recent 13th ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization struggled mightily without doing anything of significance, despite going into overtime.

TO DESCRIBE the outcome of the WTO meeting in Abu Dhabi as a mere “failure” would be an understatement. The recent 13th ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization (WTO) struggled mightily without doing anything of significance, despite going into overtime. Indeed, the delegates wrestled even to agree on the wording of the customary ministerial communique at the end of the meeting. What came forth was a bland statement, practically devoid of content.

Washington used to set the agenda on...