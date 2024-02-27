Singapore industrial: Strong growth prospects but no easy ride

THE Singapore industrial sector has been a standout performer in the real estate market. In the fourth quarter of 2023, industrial prices continued to rise, moving up 0.6 per cent from the previous quarter, while rents gained 1.7 per cent, marking an upward trend for 13 consecutive quarters.

Despite a slowdown in demand due to elevated interest rates in 2023, rents remained robust, mainly driven by undersupply, particularly for high-quality assets.

However, performance was varied among segments, each facing unique dynamics.

Prime logistics and conventional warehouses outperformed due to limited new supply and sustained demand from third-party logistics (3PL) players.

On the other hand, high-tech and conventional factories saw modest growth, influenced by a decline in tech demand and manufacturing exports.

Business parks remain a clear two-tier market, with city fringe properties seeing resilient demand due to their proximity to the city and relatively newer stock. Suburban business parks faced challenges, with older developments having higher vacancy rates and steeper rental declines compared to newer properties, some of which even managed to chalk up higher rents.

Expectations in 2024 are for Singapore’s economy to improve, interest rates to moderate (though still remaining high compared to pre-pandemic levels) and a recovery in manufacturing growth to set in.

In turn, industrial demand is expected to rise. We anticipate broad-based rental growth, led by quality assets. The pace of rental growth, however, will vary depending on supply-demand dynamics.

Prime logistics and warehouse would continue to lead growth, driven by demand for modern and high-specification spaces, as 3PL players and e-commerce users focus on operational efficiency. While supply will remain tight into 2024, rising tenant resistance will weigh on the pace of rental growth, after a cumulative 23 per cent surge in rents in prime logistics and 9 per cent rise for warehouses, over the last three years.

High-tech factories, conventional factories and business parks should see improved rent growth this year in view of stronger manufacturing growth. There are also hopes that tech demand could see a recovery this year, after a strong rally in tech stock prices. And trends such as business digitalisation, the growing adoption of 5G, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things should spur tech demand over the long term.