Singapore’s Strangelove for retail

Singapore shoppers tend to seek shops online for convenience and value; for discretionary shopping, however, they often prefer a physical store experience, or buy when they are overseas.

In 2024, several key factors may dampen local shoppers’ propensity to spend.

Although overall inflation eased from 6.1 per cent in 2022 to 4.8 per cent in 2023, core inflation inched up from 4.1 per cent in 2022 to 4.2 per cent in 2023, likely reflecting the increase in the goods and services tax (GST) rate to 8 per cent.

Key risks remain, with uncertainties to global energy and supply-chain disruptions due to geopolitical conflicts and higher food commodity prices from harsh climate-affected events. Other key concerns include rising transportation costs, electricity charges and water tariffs.

The impact of the increase in GST to 9 per cent from Jan 1, 2024 is yet to be seen. Anecdotally, consumers have already experienced some opportunistic inflation, mainly in the food and beverage industry, where food prices have been observed to have risen by 10 to 20 per cent more than the general inflation rate.

Get The Balance Right

Consumers may be rebalancing their own non-discretionary and discretionary spending going forward.

Although personal disposable income reportedly grew by 8 per cent year on year in Q3 2023, income had, in fact, moderated from the 10.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter. This is on the back of weaker growth in employee compensation.

Personal savings expanded by 7.2 per cent year on year in Q3 2023, indicating that consumers had started exercising more prudence.

Landlords, at the same time, will have to focus on their mall positioning and trade-mix strategy to provide a right balance to enhance experiential shopping, and to appeal to a new generation of consumers.

Mall owners are expected to continue to maintain the right balance of tenants within their malls, catering to their catchment demographics, while also introducing pop-up stores and curated in-mall events.

Well managed and well located malls are expected to maintain high levels of occupancy and positive rental reversions through strategic tenant curation and in-mall events.

Policy of Truth

From Feb 1, 2024, both landlords and tenants will have to abide with the Lease Agreements for Retail Premises Act 2023. Under the new law, there will be a Code of Conduct that will mandate compliance with 13 leasing principles that set out guidelines for fairer and more balanced lease negotiations between tenants and landlords of qualifying retail leases. This will benefit the retail sector, and in the long run, enhance the interest of consumers.

It is a question of time when the retail market will regain its performance, to move beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Prime-floor retail rents are already showing steady growth, especially in the Orchard Road and suburban submarkets. According to Urban Redevelopment Authority data, islandwide vacancy rate of retail space corrected to 6.5 per cent in Q4 2023, from 7.2 per cent in Q3 2023.