Farewell Wee Cho Yaw; property prospects in the Dragon Year

MANY tributes have been paid to tycoon Wee Cho Yaw, who passed away recently. Wee, who helmed UOB for decades, has been widely lauded for being a banking titan.

However, Wee’s accomplishments stretch far beyond banking. He achieved much success in property, too.

At the time of his demise, Wee was chairman of listed UOL Group - a member of the benchmark Straits Times Index. He was also chairman emeritus and honorary adviser to UOL’s listed subsidiary Singapore Land Group (SingLand).

Additionally, Wee’s private family company Kheng Leong is active in property development.

It’s probably unsurprising that Wee succeeded in banking and property. Lending to homebuyers, property developers and...