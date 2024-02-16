SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024

Budget 2024: Annual income threshold for dependant-related reliefs to be raised to S$8,000 from YA2025

Megan Cheah

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 4:53 pm Updated Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 5:12 pm
The annual income threshold for dependant-related reliefs will be raised to S$8,000, from S$4,000 currently.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore Budget 2024

THE annual income threshold for dependant-related reliefs will be raised to S$8,000, from S$4,000 currently, from the Year of Assessment 2025, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Feb 16).

Taxpayers can currently claim a range of dependant-related reliefs, if their dependants have an annual income of S$4,000 or less.

But the government has received feedback from members of the public, tax practitioners and labour Members of Parliament to consider raising this threshold, Wong said. This is due to rising costs of living and wage levels, he added.

For more of BT’s Budget 2024 coverage, go to bt.sg/budget24

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore economy

Taxes

fiscal policy

Employment

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Singapore

Budget 2024: Securing the nation’s fiscal position

Budget 2024: Quick takes on Refundable Investment Credit scheme

Budget 2024: Two components under Pillar 2 of BEPS 2.0 to be introduced

Budget 2024: Quick takes on Enterprise Support Package

Budget 2024: FY2023 revised fiscal deficit widens to S$3.6 billion; FY2022 posts surplus

Budget 2024 highlights: From S$1.9 billion in household support, to property tax changes

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article
UPDATED 1 hour ago