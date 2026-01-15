Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 15)

Johor nears a milestone year with approved investments hitting RM91.1 billion in third quarter of 2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

Stories you might have missed

Johor-Singapore SEZ set to land ‘queen bee’ investor, lifting southern Malaysia into third chip hub

THE firm has already picked out a site in Iskandar Puteri, with approvals and permitting now in progress.

Pritam Singh removed as Leader of the Opposition with immediate effect

THE Workers’ Party can nominate another elected Member of Parliament to serve as the next LO.

Woh Hup Engineering JV wins S$326 million LTA contract for Downtown Line extension

THE contract includes work for two mainline tunnels and a tunnel link to Gali Batu Depot.

New home sales in December shrink amid holiday lull, as full-year tally for 2025 hits new high since 2021

FOR the whole of 2025, 10,821 new units (excluding executive condominiums) have been sold.

Co-living operator The Assembly Place offers Catalist IPO at S$0.23 a share

COMPANY will have an estimated market capitalisation of about S$88.1 million post-listing.

Retailers warn of being outpaced by foreign rivals as they lay out Budget 2026 proposals

THESE aim to strengthen local retailers’ competitiveness and ease manpower pressures in a tougher operating environment.