Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 28)

The defence and public security segment accounted for the largest share of the quarterly wins at S$2.5 billion. PHOTO: BT FILE

Stories you might have missed

Khazanah, Temasek seen putting Marina One up for sale at S$5 billion to S$6 billion

[SINGAPORE] Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional and Singapore’s Temasek are mulling a sale of Marina One’s office and retail components, which market watchers expect to be put up for sale soon with a total asking price in the S$5 billion to S$6 billion range.

ST Engineering books record S$18.7 billion in contract wins for FY2025

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Technologies Engineering’s total contract awards for 2025 reached a record S$18.7 billion, exceeding the S$12.6 billion total in 2024 by about 49 per cent, the group announced on Wednesday (Jan 28).

Nanyang Optical plans to enter into voluntary liquidation after 65 years, will close 4 of 6 stores

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

[SINGAPORE] Established home-grown eyecare chain Nanyang Optical plans to enter into voluntary liquidation after 65 years of operations, following a review of the business by its directors.

Indonesian equities plunge after MSCI flags ownership, free float concerns

[JAKARTA] Jakarta stocks tumbled on Wednesday (Jan 28) after global index provider MSCI said it would pause certain index adjustments for Indonesian companies, citing unresolved concerns over tightly held ownership structures.

Singapore firms could grow revenue by S$12.3 billion from EnterpriseSG support in 2025, down from 2024

[SINGAPORE] Amid a volatile macroeconomic environment in 2025 fraught with trade tensions and disruptions, Singapore companies are expected to grow their annual revenue by S$12.3 billion and create 10,000 skilled jobs through projects supported by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG).

Share of loss-making deals in condo resale creeps up in Q4: report

[SINGAPORE] The share of private residential properties resold at a loss edged up for the third straight quarter in Q4 2025.