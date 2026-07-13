Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 13)
- The new facility will be one of the most advanced automated grocery distribution centres in South-east Asia. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Stories you might have missed
Sheng Siong invests S$520 million to build new future-ready distribution centre
[SINGAPORE] Supermarket operator Sheng Siong broke ground on Monday (Jul 13) on a new integrated headquarters and distribution centre (IHDC) in Sungei Kadut, as part of a S$520 million investment to support its next phase of growth.
Singapore fuel distributor Global Group doubles down on Timor-Leste with US$10 million oil terminal
[DILI] Singapore oil and gas firm Global Group on Sunday (Jul 12) began the construction of its first fuel storage terminal in Timor-Leste, where the company said it commands nearly two-thirds of the onshore fuel market.
Singapore, Hong Kong IPO rebound set to continue into H2 2026, but risks remain
[SINGAPORE] A revival in initial public offerings in Singapore and Hong Kong is expected to extend into the second half of 2026, as regulatory reforms and improving market liquidity sustain a strong recovery in listing activity.
Johor landslide win fuels early Malaysia general election talk
[KUALA LUMPUR] Barisan Nasional’s landslide victory in last Saturday’s (Jul 11) Johor state election has intensified speculation over an early general election, with market observers now turning their attention to the Aug 1 Negeri Sembilan polls as the next key test for Malaysia’s political trajectory.
5 reasons why analysts are still upbeat on S-Reits despite interest rate pressure
[SINGAPORE] Real estate investment trusts (Reits) in Singapore have had a sluggish start to 2026, with the FTSE ST Reit Index, which tracks locally listed Reits, down about 6 per cent in the year to date.
SGX securities trading value jumps 72% in June, caps ‘stellar’ FY2026
[SINGAPORE] Robust trading activity across both cash equities and derivatives in June propelled the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to a strong finish for its 2026 financial year, the local bourse said on Monday (Jul 13).
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