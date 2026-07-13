The Business Times
business-time-50

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 13)

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Jul 13, 2026 · 06:34 PM
    • The new facility will be one of the most advanced automated grocery distribution centres in South-east Asia.
    • The new facility will be one of the most advanced automated grocery distribution centres in South-east Asia. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

    Stories you might have missed

    Sheng Siong invests S$520 million to build new future-ready distribution centre

    [SINGAPORE] Supermarket operator Sheng Siong broke ground on Monday (Jul 13) on a new integrated headquarters and distribution centre (IHDC) in Sungei Kadut, as part of a S$520 million investment to support its next phase of growth.

    Singapore fuel distributor Global Group doubles down on Timor-Leste with US$10 million oil terminal

    [DILI] Singapore oil and gas firm Global Group on Sunday (Jul 12) began the construction of its first fuel storage terminal in Timor-Leste, where the company said it commands nearly two-thirds of the onshore fuel market.

    Singapore, Hong Kong IPO rebound set to continue into H2 2026, but risks remain

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    [SINGAPORE] A revival in initial public offerings in Singapore and Hong Kong is expected to extend into the second half of 2026, as regulatory reforms and improving market liquidity sustain a strong recovery in listing activity.

    Johor landslide win fuels early Malaysia general election talk

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Barisan Nasional’s landslide victory in last Saturday’s (Jul 11) Johor state election has intensified speculation over an early general election, with market observers now turning their attention to the Aug 1 Negeri Sembilan polls as the next key test for Malaysia’s political trajectory.

    5 reasons why analysts are still upbeat on S-Reits despite interest rate pressure

    [SINGAPORE] Real estate investment trusts (Reits) in Singapore have had a sluggish start to 2026, with the FTSE ST Reit Index, which tracks locally listed Reits, down about 6 per cent in the year to date.

    SGX securities trading value jumps 72% in June, caps ‘stellar’ FY2026

    [SINGAPORE] Robust trading activity across both cash equities and derivatives in June propelled the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to a strong finish for its 2026 financial year, the local bourse said on Monday (Jul 13).

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From left: Lim Hock Leng, managing director, Sheng Siong; Christine Wong, assistant chief executive officer, Cluster Group, JTC Corporation; Lim Hock Chee, CEO, Sheng Siong; Gan Kim Yong, deputy prime minister and minister for trade and industry, Lim Hock Eng, chairman, Sheng Siong; Jeannie Lim, deputy managing director, Services and Growth Enterprises, Enterprise Singapore; and Lin Ruiwen, executive director, Sheng Siong.

    Sheng Siong invests S$520 million to build new future-ready distribution centre

    More interest in prime condos comes amid a softening in the broader private residential market.

    Flight to safety: New citizens and PRs drive Singapore luxury home sales as broader market cools

    The hiring push comes as Singapore’s banks expand their wealth franchises across Asia.

    Singapore banks’ battle for wealth talent goes beyond private bankers

    Rising Certificate of Entitlement premiums mean the Nissan NV200 van, shown here, now costs around 34% more at S$133,800 with COE, compared to December 2023.

    COE: Industry calls for closer look at commercial vehicle category as premiums hit new high

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More