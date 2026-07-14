Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 14)

MTI will likely upgrade its official full-year forecast when final Q2 data is released in August. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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Economists lift Singapore’s 2026 growth outlook after Q2 GDP beats expectations on sustained AI demand

[SINGAPORE] Economists are raising their full-year 2026 growth forecasts for Singapore, after gross domestic product expanded 5.7 per cent year on year in the second quarter, comfortably beating the 5.5 per cent median forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

Changi Airport banks on Apac aviation boom, strong partnerships for growth

[SINGAPORE] After forty-five years since it began commercial operations, Changi Airport is one of the busiest and most lauded airports in the world.

Indonesia chases Asian digital payments clout with China, India QR links

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[JAKARTA] Indonesia is expanding its national QR payment system’s reach into India, just months after linking up with China, as it looks to capture more of Asia’s fast-growing cross-border digital payment flows.

MAS listing grant backs 85 SGX debuts since 2019 as Singapore steps up equity market revival

[SINGAPORE] A listing grant administered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has supported 85 listings here since its launch in 2019, based on figures disclosed for the first time by the financial regulator.

DBS initiates coverage on JustCo with ‘buy’, S$1.06 target price

[SINGAPORE] DBS on Tuesday (Jul 14) initiated coverage on home-grown co-working player JustCo : JCO +9.17% with a “buy” and a 12-month target price of S$1.06.

Bloomberg suit: Shanmugam, Tan See Leng each awarded S$230,000 in damages