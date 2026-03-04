The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 4)

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Mar 4, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • More electric vehicles have been introduced under Category A rules in recent years, increasing pressure on premiums.
    • More electric vehicles have been introduced under Category A rules in recent years, increasing pressure on premiums. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

    Stories you might have missed

    Singapore to review COE categories for cars: Jeffrey Siow

    THIS will include proposals to apply discounts or surcharges based on a car’s open market value.

    Every HDB town to get EV fast-charging hub by end-2027; autonomous shuttles open to public from April

    EACH hub will have at least six fast-chargers capable of 50 kw output; commercial operation of Punggol’s AV to begin mid-year at S$4 per person.

    Singapore announces maritime sector master plan to chart industry’s long-term progress

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    IT WILL launch in 2027; outlines strategy for strengthening the maritime hub, boosting competitiveness and growth.

    Beauty salon sues Hao Mart over alleged breach of Taste Orchard sublease; Hao Mart denies liability for purported losses

    BEAUTY salon operator Belovie is the first sub-tenant to sue Hao Mart in the High Court.

    Gulf war could hike Singapore electricity prices: EMA; pump prices mostly up

    GAS prices surge as much as 50% in Europe and Asia markets, after world’s largest LNG producer shut down its facility.

    Budget 2026: HDB to roll out 60-storey BTO blocks in plan to ‘build more, faster, higher’

    PEARL’S Hill BTO in Outram will have tallest HDB in Singapore; fresh supply to be injected into Toa Payoh starting with Caldecott BTO.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More