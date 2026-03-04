Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 4)

More electric vehicles have been introduced under Category A rules in recent years, increasing pressure on premiums. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

Singapore to review COE categories for cars: Jeffrey Siow

THIS will include proposals to apply discounts or surcharges based on a car’s open market value.

Every HDB town to get EV fast-charging hub by end-2027; autonomous shuttles open to public from April

EACH hub will have at least six fast-chargers capable of 50 kw output; commercial operation of Punggol’s AV to begin mid-year at S$4 per person.

Singapore announces maritime sector master plan to chart industry’s long-term progress

IT WILL launch in 2027; outlines strategy for strengthening the maritime hub, boosting competitiveness and growth.

Beauty salon sues Hao Mart over alleged breach of Taste Orchard sublease; Hao Mart denies liability for purported losses

BEAUTY salon operator Belovie is the first sub-tenant to sue Hao Mart in the High Court.

Gulf war could hike Singapore electricity prices: EMA; pump prices mostly up

GAS prices surge as much as 50% in Europe and Asia markets, after world’s largest LNG producer shut down its facility.

Budget 2026: HDB to roll out 60-storey BTO blocks in plan to ‘build more, faster, higher’

PEARL’S Hill BTO in Outram will have tallest HDB in Singapore; fresh supply to be injected into Toa Payoh starting with Caldecott BTO.