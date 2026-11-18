PM Wong (right) said he had a good conversation with US President Donald Trump, who was seated next to him at a dinner during the Asean-US Special Summit. PHOTO: REUTERS

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Singapore can manage impact of US chip curbs on transhipments: PM Wong

[MANILA] Singapore expects to be able to manage the impact of new US semiconductor export restrictions on chips passing through the Republic, but is more concerned about the implications for local companies and data centres, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Nov 17).

Asean firms need practical help to tap region’s US$10 trillion potential, says PM Wong

[MANILA] Governments across South-east Asia must do more to help businesses take advantage of the region’s newly signed digital economy agreement, said Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday, as he outlined how deeper economic integration could help the Asean grouping grow into a US$10 trillion economy by the early 2040s.

Trump lands in China for historic three-way meeting with Xi and Putin

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

The leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, and are set to engage in a historic trilateral with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Malaysia’s GDP expands 5.5% on tech boom, even as wage gains lag

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s economy grew 5.5 per cent in the third quarter, driven by technology exports and sustained domestic spending, putting full-year growth on track to exceed 5 per cent despite geopolitical risks.

Most COE prices fall; Cat A COE is down 6.4% but still costs more than Cat B

[SINGAPORE] Premiums for a Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) fell to S$130,100 on Wednesday (Nov 18) – a 6.4 per cent drop from the previous price set on Nov 4, when it reached an all time-high of S$139,001.

PayNow Gen 2 road map plans for interoperability, higher-value payments, clearer rules on disputes

[SINGAPORE] The implementation road map will focus on closing critical gaps identified in the first phase of PayNow Gen 2, including in the areas of quick response (QR) interoperability, higher-value payments and rules for dispute resolution.