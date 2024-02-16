Budget 2024: Enterprise Support Package to help SMEs contain costs, though impact will vary

WHILE the Enterprise Support Package will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) contain costs, profitable businesses stand to benefit more from a corporate income tax rebate that overlooks their loss-making counterparts, said industry professionals.
The S$1.3 billion package, which was announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 16), comprises a corporate income tax rebate of 50 per cent, capped at S$40,000; enhancements to the Enterprise Financing Scheme (EFS); and an extension of the SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit to Jun 30, 2025.
Professor Lawrence Loh, director at the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at NUS Business School, said: “The broad...