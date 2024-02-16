Observers say SMEs with higher capital requirements in certain industries, or those looking to expand overseas, are more likely to benefit from enhancements to the Enterprise Financing Scheme.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

"Budget 2024: Enterprise Support Package to help SMEs contain costs, though impact will vary"

WHILE the Enterprise Support Package will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) contain costs, profitable businesses stand to benefit more from a corporate income tax rebate that overlooks their loss-making counterparts, said industry professionals.

The S$1.3 billion package, which was announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 16), comprises a corporate income tax rebate of 50 per cent, capped at S$40,000; enhancements to the Enterprise Financing Scheme (EFS); and an extension of the SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit to Jun 30, 2025.

Professor Lawrence Loh, director at the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at NUS Business School, said: “The broad...