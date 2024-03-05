STB has given grants to leisure events since 1998, with ‘thorough assessment’ of benefits: Alvin Tan

THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has been supporting leisure events through grants since 1998, with “thorough assessments” of the expected benefits, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan in Parliament on Tuesday (Mar 5).

These include the qualitative and quantitative benefits of any proposed event, such as its ability to drive foreign visitorship and tourism receipts; incorporate unique and innovative programming; and profile Singapore as a vibrant and appealing destination, said Tan.

“These events are also expected to create value by generating more business for our companies here, adding to Singapore’s vibrancy and also amplifying Singapore’s global brand and international stature,” he added.

He was replying to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs), following the news that STB had given a grant to make Singapore the only South-east Asia stop in megastar Taylor Swift’s latest tour. Swift held the first of six shows here on Mar 2, with over 300,000 tickets sold.

People’s Action Party MP Don Wee had asked what STB considers in deciding to disburse grants, while Workers’ Party (WP) MP Gerald Giam asked when this practice began.

Giam also asked for the total grants given for events in 2024; how many tourists these are expected to attract; and the estimated benefits to Singapore’s economy. Tan did not give specific figures, but said that for leisure events that STB has supported, international visitors make up 25 to 30 per cent of total attendees on average.

He added that STB has supported events such as the inaugural Olympic Esports Week last year; gamescom asia, for two years running; Sneaker Con South-east Asia 2024, Anime Festival Asia 2024, SG Comic Con 2024, HSBC Rugby Sevens and the HSBC Women’s World Championship for golf.

In a supplementary question, WP MP Jamus Lim asked about the potential negative effects on foreign relations if Singapore is seen as taking more than its fair share. He asked if STB would work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or other agencies to manage the potential fallout.

To that, Tan said that as Singapore is a connectivity hub, the region and its neighbours benefit too. “If you take a step back, when visitors come from outside the region to Singapore, there is also attendant benefits because then they go and visit other tourist sites around the region.”

Separately, in Melbourne, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was asked about the grants provided to Swift at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

“It has turned out to be a very successful arrangement,” said PM Lee. “I do not see that as being unfriendly. Sometimes one country makes a deal, sometimes another country does.”

PM Lee said the incentives were provided from Singapore’s Tourism Development Fund. In Budget 2024, a S$300 million top-up was provided to the latest tranche of the fund.

He added: “If that is what needed to be done to get an outcome which is mutually beneficial, and which from Singapore’s point of view, serves not just to grow the economy, but also to bring in visitors and goodwill from all over the region, I do not see why not.”

“If we had not made such an arrangement, would she have come to someplace else in South-east Asia or more places in South-east Asia? Maybe, maybe not.”

PM Lee is in Australia from Mar 4 to 6 for the ninth Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting and the Asean-Australia Special Summit.