The gathering will also host a historic three-way meeting between the leaders of China, Russia, the US

Topics to be discussed at AELM include regional integration and connectivity, innovation and digital transformation. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SHENZHEN] Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make a four-day visit to China this week, where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

PM Wong will also attend a major international summit that will host an unprecedented meeting between Xi, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PM Wong, who is also finance minister, will be in China’s southern tech hub Shenzhen on Wednesday (Nov 18) and Thursday to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM).

He will then head to the capital Beijing and wrap up his trip on Saturday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Singapore’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that PM Wong will participate in the AELM plenary session.

Under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together”, Apec leaders will discuss regional integration and connectivity, innovation and digital transformation, as well as cooperation to support sustainable, inclusive growth.

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China, which chairs the regional economic forum this year, has proposed four outcome documents for AELM which are currently under negotiation. They are:

the Apec Leaders’ Declaration;

a 2026-to-2035 connectivity blueprint;

a statement on the digital economy and artificial intelligence; and

a trade digitalisation framework.

Besides participating in the plenary session, PM Wong will also hold bilateral meetings with his Apec counterparts, PMO said.

After the summit, he is expected to hold talks with Xi in Shenzhen, before travelling to Beijing for a meeting and working lunch with Li. He is also expected to meet party secretary of Beijing and member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Yin Li.

PM Wong’s trip to China comes just after his attendance at the 49th Asean Summit and related summits in Manila, where the Philippines symbolically handed over the bloc’s chairmanship to Singapore at the closing ceremony on Tuesday.

Several Asean leaders are also expected to be in Shenzhen for the Apec meeting, including those from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

Apec’s 21 member economies also include Australia, Japan and Vietnam. Together, they represent more than 62 per cent of global nominal gross domestic product and around half of global trade.

Almost 80 per cent of Singapore’s global trade in goods and services is with Apec economies, making the forum an important platform for the Republic.

To support Apec in areas such as supply chain resilience, trade facilitation and digitalisation, Singapore is leading two initiatives.

The first is the final review of the Supply Chain Connectivity Framework Action Plan with Apec’s policy support unit. Preliminary findings showed progress in trade digitalisation, but interoperability gaps remain.

The second is the Apec Centre of Excellence for Paperless Trade, announced at AELM last year.

It will be housed at the Singapore Business Federation and aims to accelerate paperless trade across Apec. Singapore is working with Apec economies and industry to shape the centre’s work plan, with activities due to begin in 2027.

Singapore will assume Apec’s chairmanship in 2030.

This is PM Wong’s third visit to China since his introductory visit in 2025, when he travelled to Beijing and Tianjin.

During the initial visit at the invitation of Li, both countries commemorated the 35th anniversary of the establishment of Singapore-China diplomatic relations. PM Wong also met with Xi then.

In March 2026, PM Wong visited Hainan island, where he delivered a keynote speech at the 2026 Bo’ao Forum for Asia Annual Conference and met with National People’s Congress Chairman Zhao Leji and Communist Party of China Hainan Provincial Committee Secretary Feng Fei.

For his latest trip to China, PM Wong will be accompanied by his wife Loo Tze Lui and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann; Minister of State for Manpower and Energy, Trade and Industry Foo Cexiang; and MP Hamid Razak will also be part of the delegation.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will be acting prime minister during PM Wong’s absence.

Historic meeting

While Apec leaders gather to discuss regional economic integration, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that Xi will host Trump and Putin for their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen on Thursday.

The ministry did not give details of the agenda. Trump said that he wants to discuss denuclearisation and the war in Iran, while The Wall Street Journal reported that Putin has proposed using the meeting to discuss ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The meeting could give Putin a chance to counter Russia’s diplomatic isolation following its invasion of Ukraine, while giving Xi an opportunity to position himself as a mediator.

Trump and Xi have met twice this year. Their meetings appear to have helped stabilise ties but have done little to narrow differences between the two countries, Reuters reported.

The two countries’ trade truce runs until Jan 10, 2027, but disputes remain over tariffs, Chinese purchases of US goods, rare earths and technology restrictions.

The fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation has renewed calls in Washington for tighter restrictions on advanced chip exports to China.

Huang stepped down last week after admitting to an affair with a former executive of Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed, whom US authorities suspect of spying for China. China has rejected such claims.

The Straits Times reported that Megaspeed allegedly diverted some Nvidia chips to China. Beijing has threatened to retaliate if Washington imposes fresh curbs on sales of advanced chips.

Even as the two countries compete for leadership in AI, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Nov 10 that they would move ahead with a new dialogue on the technology.