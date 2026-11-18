The talks cover regional cooperation, trade, the digital economy and carbon credits

PM Lawrence Wong (third from left) met with Vietnamese President To Lam (third from right) on the sidelines of the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting. PHOTO: PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

[SHENZHEN] Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met the leaders of Vietnam, Chile and Peru on Wednesday (Nov 18) on the sidelines of the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, as he began his visit to China.

Discussions covered regional cooperation, trade, the digital economy and carbon credits.

In separate social media posts on the three meetings, PM Wong outlined areas of bilateral cooperation.

For instance, after speaking with Vietnamese President To Lam, he highlighted Singapore’s growing partnership with Vietnam. That includes the launch of the Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Dialogue and the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks this year.

“With Singapore chairing Asean and Vietnam chairing Apec in 2027, we look forward to supporting each other’s priorities and working together for a more prosperous and connected region,” PM Wong said.

This was PM Wong’s second meeting with Lam this year. They last met in May, during the Vietnamese leader’s state visit to Singapore.

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The two nations upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025.

PM Wong also held his first meetings with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast and Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori.

With Kast, he discussed enhancing cooperation in trade, the digital economy and carbon credits. Singapore and Chile will also work to strengthen economic links between their regions, including through Apec and Chile’s hosting of the forum in 2032.

Following his meeting with Fujimori, PM Wong noted the economic ties underpinned by the Peru-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), as well as the Pacific Alliance-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

“Peru is also an important source of food and critical minerals,” he said, adding that Singapore looks forward to deepening its collaboration with Peru in the digital economy and carbon credits, and working closely with the country during its CPTPP chairmanship in 2027.

In the evening, PM Wong attended a welcome banquet for Apec leaders hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump among the guests.

PM Wong arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday afternoon after attending the 49th Asean Summit in Manila, where Singapore took over the bloc’s chairmanship at the closing ceremony on Tuesday night.

At the handover, PM Wong said Asean must deepen cooperation in finance, digital technologies and energy, while strengthening ties with partners beyond the region.

Other Asean leaders in Shenzhen for the Apec meeting include Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a commentary published on Wednesday, PM Wong said that amid growing global uncertainty and fragmentation, it was more “important than ever for countries to keep their doors open, strengthen connections, and work together for shared prosperity”.

He said he hoped to use the visit to enhance Singapore’s partnership with China and discuss how the city-state could contribute to a more open, connected and prosperous Asia-Pacific.

PM Wong will take part in the Apec leaders’ plenary session on Thursday.

After the summit, he is expected to meet Xi in Shenzhen before travelling to Beijing for a meeting and working lunch with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. He is also expected to meet Beijing party secretary Yin Li, a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo.