The Ant-Men of South-east Asia

I had my first experience of eating insects when I was in Siem Reap in 2019. At a quaint cafe one evening, my friend and I were served a full platter of ants, crickets, mealworms, tarantulas and more, whipped tastefully into dishes by the chef.
It was interesting and enjoyable for me, but I later found out that my friend was shaking throughout the meal.
Insects as a source of alternative proteins aren’t for everyone, as some startups in South-east...