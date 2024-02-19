The Ant-Men of South-east Asia

Insects as a source of alternative proteins aren’t for everyone, as some startups in South-east Asia have found out over the years, writes Garage correspondent Claudia Chong.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

Today, we’ve got the deets on:

Dear Garage reader,

I had my first experience of eating insects when I was in Siem Reap in 2019. At a quaint cafe one evening, my friend and I were served a full platter of ants, crickets, mealworms, tarantulas and more, whipped tastefully into dishes by the chef.

It was interesting and enjoyable for me, but I later found out that my friend was shaking throughout the meal.

Insects as a source of alternative proteins aren’t for everyone, as some startups in South-east...