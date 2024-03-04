GARAGE ·
E-commerce and step-backs

Benjamin Cher

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024
One of the early movers in South-east Asia’s e-commerce space, Qoo10 got its start a good 14 years ago as Gmarket.
When news first broke of Singapore-based e-commerce marketplace Qoo10’s intention to acquire Wish, many market observers were shocked. So were some of my colleagues when they realised that Qoo10 was still operating.

One of the early movers in South-east Asia’s e-commerce space, Qoo10 got its start a good 14 years ago as Gmarket. The marketplace pioneer here also started its own logistics business Qxpress in 2011, a foreshadowing of what e-commerce...

