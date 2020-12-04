Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, ThaiBev, Keppel, CDL, ISOTeam

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit): Its manager said the Reit's preferential offering was oversubscribed, with valid acceptances and excess applications for around 196.8 million new units, around 1.5 times the total of 133.9 million units available. The preferential offering, which was part of an equity fundraising exercise announced last month, would raise gross proceeds of around S$396.5 million. Ascendas Reit's units closed unchanged at S$2.95 on Thursday, before the announcement.

Thai Beverage Public Company (ThaiBev): Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the group's Baa3 issuer rating, while changing the rating outlook from "negative" to "stable". The counter closed flat at 71.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, before the announcement.

Keppel Corporation: The group on Friday said its asset management arm Keppel Capital and property arm Keppel Land have launched a Vietnam-focused real estate fund which raised US$400 million in its first close. Shares of Keppel Corp closed flat at S$5.15 on Thursday.

City Developments Limited (CDL): Its subsidiary Millennium & Copthorne Hotels said its hotels in Singapore and London have had a jump in bookings for staycations and its restaurants on robust domestic demand ahead of the year-end festive season and Chinese New Year next year. Shares of CDL closed at S$7.68 on Thursday, up S$0.02 or 0.3 per cent, before the announcement.

ISOTeam: The Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has warned shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in the building maintenance firm's shares. This was after the counter surged 7.2 per cent to 14.9 Singapore cents on Sept 24 and has steadily remained around 14.7 cents since. SGX RegCo flagged that some 71 per cent of the traded volume in ISOTeam's shares between Sept 24 and Nov 24 stemmed from a small group of accounts. Shares of Catalist-listed ISOTeam closed at 14.7 cents on Thursday, before the announcement.

LionGold Corp: The Catalist-listed gold mining and exploration company is proposing to issue up to S$10 million of 10 per cent unlisted and redeemable convertible bonds, comprising 10 tranches of S$1 million each. Shares of LionGold closed flat at 0.4 Singapore cent on Thursday, before the announcement.

Dairy Farm International: Bottled water from the brand Meadows has been recalled after bacteria was found in the product. Meadows is the house brand of supermarkets Giant and Cold Storage, which are both owned by the Dairy Farm group. Shares of Dairy Farm closed at US$4.08 on Thursday, up US$0.04 or 1 per cent.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT): Its unitholders on Wednesday night grilled the Reit manager over the pricing and timing of a proposed asset purchase. At a virtual dialogue organised by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), they also raised questions about the Reit's gearing level and the dilutive effects of the transaction. The counter ended flat at 8.3 Singapore cents on Thursday.

Credit Bureau Asia (CBA): It made a solid debut on the SGX mainboard on Thursday, closing at a 15 per cent premium to its initial public offering price of S$0.93. It ended the day at S$1.07, up S$0.14 after some 9.4 million shares changed hands. The stock had opened at S$1.15.

Trading halts: Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) and ESR-Reit both called for trading halts on Thursday evening. This comes ahead of Sabana Reit's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and scheme meeting to be held on Friday at 2pm and 2.30pm respectively, as well as ESR-Reit's EGM to be held on the same day at 10am.