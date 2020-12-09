Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, SIA, SATS, Geo Energy, Hatten Land

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT): The trust's manager and its Philippine partner Metro Pacific Investments Corporation have entered into a conditional agreement to fully acquire an entity that owns the largest petroleum products import storage facility in the Philippines. Units of KIT closed flat at S$0.55 on Tuesday.

Singapore Airlines (SIA), SATS: Singapore's air cargo community is ready to transport and distribute Covid-19 vaccines, the Changi Ready Taskforce announced on Tuesday. However, the revenue boost from vaccine transportation is unlikely to bring SIA back into the black. Shares of SATS closed S$0.04 or 1 per cent lower at S$4.11 on Tuesday, while SIA ended S$0.02 or 0.5 per cent higher at S$4.40, after the announcement.

Geo Energy Resources: Moody's Investors Service has upgraded the corporate family rating of the mainboard-listed company to Caa1, from Caa3 previously. Shares of Geo Energy rose 0.1 Singapore cent or 0.6 per cent to finish at 17.7 cents on Tuesday.

Hatten Land: The Catalist-listed property developer is not aware of reasons for the unusual volume of movements in its shares on Tuesday, it said in response to a query from the Singapore Exchange RegCo earlier in the day. The counter saw heavy trading on Tuesday, with 10.8 million shares changing hands that drove its share price up 10.2 per cent or 0.6 Singapore cent to close at 6.5 cents.

ST Engineering: STET Homeland Security Services, a dormant subsidiary of the defence and engineering group, has been placed under members' voluntary liquidation. Shares of mainboard-listed ST Engineering closed at S$3.86 on Tuesday, down S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent

Keppel Corp: Its property arm's Keppel Bay Tower has received the Green Mark Platinum (Zero Energy) certification, the first commercial building in Singapore to do so, said Keppel Corp and the Building and Construction Authority in a joint statement on Wednesday. Shares of Keppel Corp rose S$0.01 or 0.2 per cent to close at S$5.24 on Tuesday.

DBS: Some customers who attempted to log into the bank's digibank app on Tuesday evening were met with an error message notifying them of technical difficulties. The issue was resolved within an hour for some users of the app. DBS shares closed at S$25.01 on Tuesday, down S$0.25 or 1 per cent.

City Developments (CDL): The mainboard-listed property developer made it to CDP's 2020 "A Lists" for corporate climate action and for water security. In its filing, CDL noted that it is the only Singapore company to score an A this year. The counter closed at S$7.79 on Tuesday, down S$0.03 or 0.4 per cent.

Trading halt: Soilbuild Business Space Reit's manager on Wednesday called for a trading halt, pending the release of an announcement. Units of the real estate investment trust closed at 98 Singapore cents on Tuesday, down 0.5 cent or 0.5 per cent.