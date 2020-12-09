You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hatten Land

CATALIST-LISTED Hatten Land is not aware of reasons for the unusual volume of movements in its shares on Tuesday, the property developer said in response to a query from the Singapore Exchange RegCo earlier in the day.

At 4.55pm, the bourse regulator issued a query to Hatten on the volume movements in its shares. The counter saw 10.8 million shares changing hands that drove its share price up 10.2 per cent.

Hatten Land opened at S$0.045 on Tuesday, sharply down from Monday's closing price of S$0.059. Some 1.07 million shares were traded around the market open.

Through Tuesday morning, the share price rose about 15 per cent to S$0.052 as at 11.12am. The price then cooled, but trading volume picked up again from about 3.50pm. This drove the share price up to close at S$0.065.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In its response at 6.02pm, Hatten said that it was unaware of any information not previously announced, including those that may be material and price-sensitive, that would explain the trading.

The firm was also unaware of any other possible explanations for the trading activity, and confirmed its compliance with listing rules.

City Developments

CITY Developments (CDL) has been featured in a list by non-profit organisation CDP for its efforts surrounding sustainability, the mainboard-listed property developer announced in a Tuesday bourse filing.

The company made it to CDP's 2020 "A Lists" for corporate climate action and for water security. This marks the third consecutive year CDL has received an A score for climate change strategy, and the second year it has done so for water security.

In its filing, CDL noted that it is the only Singapore company to score an A this year, and the only company in South-east Asia and Hong Kong to remain listed on the CDP A List for three consecutive years.

Last year, CDL achieved a 38 per cent reduction in carbon emissions intensity against 2007 levels. The company has also focused on incorporating water-efficient fixtures and fittings, and performs an annual impact analysis on its utility consumption.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

RHB upgrades Singapore consumer stocks to 'overweight'

DBS rates Medtecs a 'buy' on expected high margins even after pandemic

Moody's upgrades Geo Energy on absence of near-term refinancing risk

Keppel Infra Trust and Philippine partner to buy storage facility owner

Grab-Singtel digital bank is not a licence to print money

CCCS seeks public views on SIA, Vistara's proposed commercial cooperation

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 12:22 AM
Technology

More work needed on Astra/Oxford vaccine trials

[LONDON] AstraZeneca and Oxford University have more work to do to confirm whether their Covid-19 vaccine can be 90...

Dec 9, 2020 12:09 AM
Transport

Mercedes sells French car plant to billionaire Ratcliffe's Ineos

[FRANKFURT] Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos agreed to buy a French car plant from Daimler, helping the Mercedes-Benz maker...

Dec 8, 2020 11:55 PM
Consumer

Tata, Mistry spar over a US$13b valuation difference

[NEW DELHI] A US$13 billion valuation mismatch is setting the stage for the next round of clash between the Tata...

Dec 8, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

US Q3 productivity revised to 4.6% rate

[WASHINGTON] US worker productivity increased strongly in the third quarter, though the pace of growth was likely...

Dec 8, 2020 11:18 PM
Consumer

Apple could block apps that don't comply with new privacy feature

[STOCKHOLM] Apple threatened on Tuesday to remove apps from its widely-used App Store if they don't comply with an...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Some DBS users, GrabFood riders hit by glitches in their apps

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Tesla raising up to US$5b in third share sale this year

More work needed on Astra/Oxford vaccine trials

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for