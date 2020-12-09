Corporate digest

Hatten Land

CATALIST-LISTED Hatten Land is not aware of reasons for the unusual volume of movements in its shares on Tuesday, the property developer said in response to a query from the Singapore Exchange RegCo earlier in the day.

At 4.55pm, the bourse regulator issued a query to Hatten on the volume movements in its shares. The counter saw 10.8 million shares changing hands that drove its share price up 10.2 per cent.

Hatten Land opened at S$0.045 on Tuesday, sharply down from Monday's closing price of S$0.059. Some 1.07 million shares were traded around the market open.

Through Tuesday morning, the share price rose about 15 per cent to S$0.052 as at 11.12am. The price then cooled, but trading volume picked up again from about 3.50pm. This drove the share price up to close at S$0.065.

In its response at 6.02pm, Hatten said that it was unaware of any information not previously announced, including those that may be material and price-sensitive, that would explain the trading.

The firm was also unaware of any other possible explanations for the trading activity, and confirmed its compliance with listing rules.

City Developments

CITY Developments (CDL) has been featured in a list by non-profit organisation CDP for its efforts surrounding sustainability, the mainboard-listed property developer announced in a Tuesday bourse filing.

The company made it to CDP's 2020 "A Lists" for corporate climate action and for water security. This marks the third consecutive year CDL has received an A score for climate change strategy, and the second year it has done so for water security.

In its filing, CDL noted that it is the only Singapore company to score an A this year, and the only company in South-east Asia and Hong Kong to remain listed on the CDP A List for three consecutive years.

Last year, CDL achieved a 38 per cent reduction in carbon emissions intensity against 2007 levels. The company has also focused on incorporating water-efficient fixtures and fittings, and performs an annual impact analysis on its utility consumption.