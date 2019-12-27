Stocks to watch: MLT, Yanlord, UE, UOB, EC World Reit, Second Chance Properties, Dyna-Mac

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT): MLT has agreed to divest the Mapletree Waigaoqiao Logistics Park in Shanghai to a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed GDS Holdings for 330 million yuan (S$64 million), it said on Thursday. GDS is an associate company of Temasek Holdings, which controls MLT, but the sale is being done after an independent and competitive bid process was conducted, MLT said. Mapletree Logistics Trust units rose two Singapore cents or 1.17 per cent to S$1.73 on Thursday.

Yanlord Land Group, United Engineers (UE): UE on Friday morning said it has lost its free float and will be delisted after the close of Chinese developer Yanlord Land Group's mandatory conditional cash offer. As at 5pm on Thursday, Yanlord owned, controlled or has agreed to acquire about 90.27 per cent of UE's ordinary shares. UE shares were unchanged at S$2.69 as at 9.54am on Friday after the announcement, while Yanlord was up S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent to S$1.20.

United Overseas Bank (UOB): UOB has teamed up with Prudential Singapore and Nickelodeon Asia to enhance its existing UOB KidSmart Programme for parents to better understand their children's strengths, and chart a financial plan to support their development. UOB shares closed at S$26.40 on Thursday, up 0.3 per cent, or seven Singapore cents.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

EC World Reit: The chief financial officer of EC World Reit will step down on Dec 31 to pursue personal interests, the company said on Thursday. EC World Reit units closed unchanged at S$0.755 on Thursday.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Second Chance Properties: Mainboard-listed Second Chance Properties on Thursday posted a net profit of S$2.12 million for the first quarter, almost 10 times the profit of S$0.22 million it earned in the same period a year earlier. Revenue for the three months ended Nov 30 was S$6.35 million, up 1.89 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Earnings per share was 0.28 Singapore cent, up from 0.03 cent for the same period last year. Second Chance Properties shares closed unchanged at S$0.235 on Thursday before the results were released.

Dyna-Mac Holdings: Offshore oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac Holdings saw its shares jump for the second time this week after they rose as much as S$0.016 or 11.2 per cent to S$0.157 by the afternoon trade on Thursday. The counter closed at S$0.158 on Thursday, up 10.5 per cent, or 1.5 Singapore cents.

Kingsmen Creatives: Kingsmen Creatives has turned Kingsmen Taiwan International into a wholly-owned subsidiary by acquiring all of the shares it didn't own for about NT$1.1 million (S$47,400). The purchase raises its stake in Kingsmen Taiwan, which has an issued and paid-up share capital of NT$7 million, from 93 per cent to 100 per cent. Kingsmen shares rose 1.5 Singapore cents or 3.49 per cent to S$0.445 on Thursday.

Vividthree: Catalist-listed visual effects studio Vividthree said on Thursday that the controlling shareholders of comics animation firm DarkBox Studio have accepted its expression of interest to acquire all or part of the shares of DarkBox. Vividthree has been given an exclusive period until Feb 10, 2020 to discuss and negotiate for the proposed acquisition. Vividthree shares rose 0.2 Singapore cent or 1.48 per cent to S$0.137 on Thursday.

FJ Benjamin: Luxury fashion and timepiece retailer FJ Benjamin said on Thursday that it is unaware of any reasons that might explain the unusual trading activity in its shares. The statement came after some unusually large trades pushed FJ Benjamin shares steadily higher over the course of the day, prompting a query from the Singapore Exchange's surveillance team at 4.48pm. The shares closed up 0.7 Singapore cent or 22.58 per cent at an intraday high of S$0.038, on a volume of 15.4 million.

Ocean Sky International: The Catalist-listed civil engineering firm on Thursday said that its A$21.8 million (S$20.4 million) acquisition of a Melbourne office block would not materially change the group's risk profile, in response to Singapore Exchange queries. It also said the acquisition is part of its ordinary course of business to expand its property investment business into the Asia-Pacific region. Ocean Sky shares ended flat at S$0.05 on Thursday.

Capital World: The chief financial officer of Capital World has resigned to pursue other career opportunities, the Catalist-listed integrated property developer said on Thursday. The departure leaves chief executive officer Siow Chien Fu as the last remaining member of senior management, according to Capital World's annual report. Capital World shares last changed hands at S$0.008 on Dec 20.