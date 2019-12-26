Capital World CFO resigns, following departure of exec director

THE chief financial officer (CFO) of Capital World has resigned to pursue other career opportunities, the Catalist-listed integrated property developer said on Thursday.

Kenny Zhang, 45, who has been the group's CFO since 2017, will step down with effect from Dec 31, it said.

Mr Zhang's departure follows shortly after the resignation of executive director Dennis Yong was announced on Dec 2.

Mr Yong, 49, is leaving his post after one year "to pursue other business opportunities", the group said.

The departures leave chief executive officer Siow Chien Fu as the last remaining member of senior management, according to Capital World's annual report.

Capital World shares last changed hands at S$0.008 on Dec 20.