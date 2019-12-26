You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Capital World CFO resigns, following departure of exec director

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 7:23 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

THE chief financial officer (CFO) of Capital World has resigned to pursue other career opportunities, the Catalist-listed integrated property developer said on Thursday.

Kenny Zhang, 45, who has been the group's CFO since 2017, will step down with effect from Dec 31, it said.

Mr Zhang's departure follows shortly after the resignation of executive director Dennis Yong was announced on Dec 2. 

Mr Yong, 49, is leaving his post after one year "to pursue other business opportunities", the group said.

The departures leave chief executive officer Siow Chien Fu as the last remaining member of senior management, according to Capital World's annual report.

Capital World shares last changed hands at S$0.008 on Dec 20.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Kingsmen Creatives assumes full ownership of Kingsmen Taiwan

FJ Benjamin draws SGX query after rising 22.6% in 1 day

Hyflux axes old agreement with Mitsubishi on TuasOne project

UOB partners Prudential Singapore, Nickelodeon Asia to enhance parents' financial planning for kids

E-learning course equips DBS, POSB staff with skills on serving customers with dementia

Hot stock: Dyna-Mac surges for 2nd time this week, up as much as 11.2%

BREAKING

Dec 26, 2019 07:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Kingsmen Creatives assumes full ownership of Kingsmen Taiwan

KINGSMEN Creatives has turned Kingsmen Taiwan International into a wholly-owned subsidiary by acquiring all of the...

Dec 26, 2019 07:02 PM
Companies & Markets

FJ Benjamin draws SGX query after rising 22.6% in 1 day

LUXURY fashion and timepiece retailer FJ Benjamin said on Thursday that it is unaware of any reasons that might...

Dec 26, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 26, 2019 06:28 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares end flat in listless Thursday session

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was little changed, adding 1.32 points or 0.04 per cent to end Thursday at 3,222.99....

Dec 26, 2019 05:58 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close flat on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed flat on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down just 0...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly