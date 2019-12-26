You are here

Kingsmen Creatives assumes full ownership of Kingsmen Taiwan

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 7:14 PM
KINGSMEN Creatives has turned Kingsmen Taiwan International into a wholly-owned subsidiary by acquiring all of the shares it didn't own for NT$1,051,460 (S$47,400).

The purchase raises its stake in Kingsmen Taiwan, which has an issued and paid-up share capital of NT$7 million, from 93 per cent to 100 per cent.

The purchase price was arrived at on a willing-buyer willing-seller basis, taking into consideration the book value and net tangible asset value of Kingsmen Taiwan as at Sept 30, which were both NT$15,020,862. 

Kingsmen shares rose 1.5 Singapore cents or 3.49 per cent to S$0.445 on Thursday.

Kingsmen Creatives is a builder of exhibition displays for trade shows and theme parks and provider of design works and fit-out services for stores and museums.

