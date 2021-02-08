Stocks to watch: mm2 Asia, Frasers Property, Sembcorp, Manulife US Reit, Yoma

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

mm2 Asia: A Singapore private equity investor is interested in investing in one of mm2 Asia's core businesses, the mainboard-listed entertainment group said on Sunday. The company had called for a trading halt on Feb 2 before requesting to lift it on Saturday. Its shares last closed unchanged at S$0.12.

Frasers Property: The real estate developer and manager on Friday reported lower revenue per average room for the first quarter across its hospitality properties globally. Frasers Property shares closed flat at S$1.22, before the announcement was made.

Sembcorp Industries: The company is appointing a new group chief financial officer, Eugene Cheng, who will join the company on March 8, it said in an exchange filing on Friday. Sembcorp shares rose 0.6 per cent or S$0.01 to close at S$1.68, before the announcement.

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US Reit): Its distribution per unit (DPU) for the half year ended Dec 31 fell 11.3 per cent to 2.59 US cents from 2.92 US cents a year ago. The drop was mainly due to lower property income as well as a provision made for expected credit losses, said the Reit manager in a bourse filing on Monday morning. This brings the Reit's full-year DPU to 5.64 US cents, down 5.4 per cent from its DPU of 5.96 US cents for FY 2019. Units of Manulife US Reit closed flat at 72 US cents on Friday.

Yoma Strategic Holdings: The mainboard-listed firm said on Sunday that while political developments in Myanmar "have resulted in intermittent disruption" in some of its businesses, many of its services have resumed operations, including Wave Money, KFC and Kospa. Shares in Yoma last closed down 3 per cent or 0.6 Singapore cent at 19.4 cents on Friday.

iFast Corporation: The wealth management platform on Friday reported a net profit of S$6.8 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2020, up 127.5 per cent from S$3 million for the year-ago period. Shares of iFast closed unchanged at S$6.50, before the results were announced.

Thomson Medical Group: Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Thomson X, has entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore-based healthtech startup, Plano, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Shares of Thomson Medical fell 2 per cent or 0.1 Singapore cent to 4.8 cents, before the announcement.

Thai Beverage: Shares of the beer and liquor giant surged on Friday after it said it received a no-objection letter from the Singapore Exchange for the listing of nearly 20 per cent of its brewery unit BeerCo. Its shares closed 2.5 Singapore cents or 3.1 per cent higher at 82 cents after the announcement.

Sunpower Group: The environmental solutions company said on Friday that it has won two manufacturing and services contracts worth 390 million yuan (S$80.6 million) from an existing customer in the chemical industry. Sunpower shares closed flat at S$0.920, before the announcement.

Vallianz Holdings: The offshore support vessel company on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with SeaTech Solutions International to "develop the next generation of environmentally friendly harbour tugs". Shares of Vallianz closed flat at 5.1 Singapore cents on Friday before the announcement was made.

CNMC Goldmine Holdings: The Catalist-listed firm expects to report a net loss for the year ended Dec 31, after a net profit the previous year, as Malaysia's Covid-19 measures restricted its activities, it said on Saturday. CNMC shares last closed unchanged at 24.5 Singapore cents on Friday.