Stocks to watch: OCBC, UOB, DBS, SPH, Sheng Siong, Soilbuild Reit

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 9:21 AM
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

OCBC Bank: OCBC says it is aiming to expand its sustainable finance portfolio to S$25 billion by 2025, riding growth momentum that is expected to continue over the next few years despite Covid-19. OCBC shares closed at S$9.10 on Friday, down S$0.09 or 1 per cent. 

United Overseas Bank (UOB): UOB will reopen seven additional branches in shopping malls and retail areas on Monday, adding to the 48 UOB branches that are already open islandwide. UOB shares closed at S$20.78 on Friday, down S$0.16 or 0.8 per cent. 

DBS: DBS has been named the inaugural winner of the Digital Transformation Award in the Hackett Group's Digital Awards 2020, marking the first time a Singapore company has been recognised in the Hackett Group's awards. DBS shares closed at S$21.16 on Friday, down S$0.36 or 1.7 per cent. 

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH): Mainboard-listed SPH, which publishes The Business Times, named banker Tracey Woon, 63, an independent director in a filing on Friday. Shares closed lower by S$0.03 or 2.2 per cent at S$1.33 on Friday, before this announcement.  

Sheng Siong Group: The supermarket chain on Friday told shareholders that the Covid-19 pandemic has posed minimal disruption to its supplies, while popular brands of household essentials have seen a price increase. Sheng Siong shares shed S$0.01 or 0.7 per cent to close at S$1.54 on Friday on a cum-dividend basis, before this announcement. 

Soilbuild Business Space Reit: The real estate investment trust (Reit) has obtained an S$80 million green loan to refinance its Solaris@one-north project in Singapore's Fusionopolis district, the manager said on Friday night. Units closed flat on Friday at S$0.40, before the latest announcement. 

UMS Holdings: UMS, which is a primary supplier in Asia for Applied Materials, has renewed its integrated system business contract for another three years. The firm also told BT that it has plans to expand its operations in Malaysia. The counter closed at 93 Singapore cents on Friday, up 1.5 cents or 1.6 per cent on a cum-dividend basis. 

Hong Leong Asia: Hong Leong Asia has extended the deadline of its bid to take over Malaysia-listed cement manufacturer Tasek to July 17. The counter closed up half a Singapore cent or 1 per cent to 52.5 cents on Friday on a cum-dividend basis, before the latest announcement.

Stamford Land: Mainboard-listed Stamford Land, an independent owner-operator of luxury hotels in Australia and New Zealand, on Friday refuted an online article by Australian media outlet Nine News that suggested social distancing guidelines at Stamford Plaza Melbourne were breached after security contractors had tested positive. Its shares ended half a Singapore cent or 1.4 per cent lower at 35 cents on Friday.

Trading halts: Halcyon Agri Corporation and watch-listed PSL Holdings separately requested trading halts on Monday morning, pending announcements. Shares in Halcyon Agri closed flat at 34.5 Singapore cents on Friday, while shares in PSL Holdings last traded at 8.9 Singapore cents on June 16.

