You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia extends Tasek takeover deadline to July 17

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 10:19 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

HONG Leong Asia has extended its bid to take over Malaysia-listed cement manufacturer Tasek, the Hong Leong board said on Friday night.

Hong Leong Asia, which is making the offer through its HL Cement and Ridge Star units, is pushing the deadline for acceptances to July 17, from June 23 before.

The group now controls 96.72 per cent of Tasek, including shares for which acceptances under the offer have been received but are still subject to verification.

Hong Leong Asia is the trade and industry arm of the Hong Leong Group, and Tasek chairman Kwek Leng Peck is also executive chairman of Hong Leong Asia.

Hong Leong Asia shares added half a Singapore cent, or 0.96 per cent, to S$0.525 on Friday, on a cum-dividend basis, before the latest announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Business Space Reit snags S$80m green loan

No Signboard may close Clarke Quay outlet amid coronavirus pandemic

Popular grocery items cost more during pandemic, but most supplies not disrupted: Sheng Siong

SK Jewellery warns of H1 2020 net loss amid virus-related revenue drop

Banker Tracey Woon joins Singapore Press Holdings as independent director

Winding-up petition served on KrisEnergy unit

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 10:13 PM
Government & Economy

MOM unveils timeline to screen and clear foreign worker dorms of coronavirus

SOME 75,000 of Singapore’s 323,000 migrant worker dormitory residents have been cleared of the deadly novel...

Jun 19, 2020 10:04 PM
Real Estate

Real-estate agency industry urged to tap technology for greater productivity

THE real estate agency industry should continue with digitalisation efforts and leverage technology for greater...

Jun 19, 2020 10:03 PM
Transport

BMW cuts jobs, ends self-driving project with Mercedes

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] BMW will slash 6,000 jobs this year and freeze a major self-driving technology collaboration...

Jun 19, 2020 09:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild Business Space Reit snags S$80m green loan

SOILBUILD Business Space Reit has secured a S$80 million green loan to refinance its Solaris@one-north project in...

Jun 19, 2020 09:42 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street jumps at open on hopes of economic rebound

[BENGALURU] Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday with the Nasdaq inching closer to a new...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.