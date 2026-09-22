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DIARY OF A PRIVATE INVESTOR

股市的临界点

投资者可从那些拥有可靠现金流、高股本回报率和定期派息的企业中获益

    • 美国财政部长 Scott Bessent 告诫外汇交易员不要做空美元。
    • 美国财政部长 Scott Bessent 告诫外汇交易员不要做空美元。 图片来源：路透社

    David Kuo

    Published Tue, Sep 22, 2026 · 04:14 PM

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

    查看原文

    美国财政部或许喜欢发表强硬言论。部长 Scott Bessent 的最新“炮轰”指向了外汇交易员。他警告他们不要做空美元。

    “现在我就是庄家……如果你们想，可以和我对赌，”他告诉他们。他特指美国财政部对日元的支持

    Bessent 或许能成功实现他对日元的大胆支持，但前提是日本央行必须通过加息予以配合。

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    Diary of a Private InvestorScott BessentFixed income marketsUS dollar

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