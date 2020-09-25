You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 6:30 PM

rj_fairprice_250991.jpg
Enterprise Singapore and NTUC FairPrice's initiative brings together local products under the Singapore brand to provide higher visibility to consumers and differentiate them from other products.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Singapore industrial production surprises with 13.7% growth in August

SINGAPORE'S factory output soared by a surprising 13.7 per cent year on year in August, led by strong growth in electronics, according to Singapore Economic Development Board figures on Friday.

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

TYCOON Lim Oon Kuin, founder of oil trader Hin Leong Trading, on Friday found himself facing another charge of instigating a worker to commit forgery.

Singapore and Japan launch travel lane for business professionals

MORE business executives and professionals will now be able to travel between Singapore and Japan, using a new "Residence Track" unveiled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

Minimum CPF interest rates extended by a year to Dec 31, 2021

CENTRAL Provident Fund members will continue to receive the 4 per cent minimum interest rate for their Special, MediSave and Retirement Account monies for another year, until Dec 31, 2021.

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

THE board of Novena Global Healthcare Group (NGHG), the flagship firm founded by scandal-hit Singaporeans Nelson and Terence Loh, have distanced themselves from the duo and set up a special committee to investigate the firm's audited accounts, which a leading accounting firm as alleged are forged.

Enterprise Singapore, FairPrice tie up to help food manufacturers go digital

ENTERPRISE Singapore and NTUC FairPrice's e-commerce platform FairPrice Online have launched an online initiative to help Singapore food manufacturers diversify their revenue streams.

DBS joins Ant's blockchain trade platform

DBS on Friday said it is now a bank partner on a newly launched blockchain trade platform developed by a unit of Ant Group.

Singapore oil trader Hontop's bank debts close to being settled

CHINA Wanda Group, the parent company of Singapore-based Hontop Energy, is close to settling the troubled oil trader's disputes with two of its major lenders, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

STI closes higher as factory output soars

SINGAPORE shares were pushed into positive territory on Friday, following a surprising set of industrial production figures that eased worries about prolonged economic weakness.

Singapore and Japan launch travel lane for business professionals

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Australia banks surge as lending laws eased to boost economy

Minimum CPF interest rates extended by a year to Dec 31, 2021

Indonesia's planned financial market bill unrelated to central bank law amendment: official

Singapore industrial production surprises with 13.7% growth in August

Sep 25, 2020 06:38 PM
IEV Holdings announces new oil and gas project in Malaysia for 49%-owned unit

A UNIT of Catalist-listed oilfield-services company IEV Holdings has bagged a contract for an oil-and-gas project...

Sep 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Pacific Radiance assessing recoverability of amounts due from joint ventures: Board

EMBATTLED offshore marine-services provider Pacific Radiance has impaired costs from its joint-venture companies...

Sep 25, 2020 06:22 PM
Long-stop date for Artivision Tech reverse takeover pushed back to end-2020

CATALIST-LISTED video solutions provider Artivision Technologies has again extended the deadline for its planned...

Sep 25, 2020 06:17 PM
MOH, MAS to tighten watch over IP insurers over unfair claim rejections

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will tighten surveillance over integrated...

Sep 25, 2020 06:16 PM
STI closes higher as factory output soars

SINGAPORE shares were pushed into positive territory on Friday, following a surprising set of industrial production...

