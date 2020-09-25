You are here

Singapore industrial production surprises with 13.7% growth in August

Fri, Sep 25, 2020
SINGAPORE'S factory output soared by a surprising 13.7 per cent year on year in August, led by strong growth in electronics, according to Singapore Economic Development Board figures on Friday.

Greatly exceeding economists' expectations of 2.2 per cent growth, the latest figure was a rebound from July's 7.6 per cent fall, which had come on the back of a strong base effect.

Excluding the volatile biomedical cluster, industrial production rose 15.3 per cent. On a seasonally-adjusted, monthly basis, industrial production was up 13.9 per cent in August, or 4.8 per cent excluding biomedical manufacturing.

The electronics cluster put in the strongest showing by far, with output up 44.2 per cent year on year. This was mainly thanks to 56.9 per cent growth in the semiconductors segment, supported by demand from cloud services, data centres and the 5G market. With August's figure, electronics output for the first eight months of the year rose 4.1 per cent from the year-ago period.

The precision engineering cluster saw output grow 9.4 per cent, led by the machinery and systems segment, which grew 17 per cent on the back of higher production of semiconductor equipment.

Biomedical manufacturing output was up 8.4 per cent, with growth in both medical technology and pharmaceuticals. The cluster has been the strongest performer on a year-to-date basis so far, up 18 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

Chemicals output rose 3.1 per cent, with gains in the specialties and petrochemicals segments more than making up for declines in petroleum and other chemicals. Year-to-date, the cluster's output is down 4.1 per cent from the year-ago period.

Two clusters saw output fall in August. General manufacturing output contracted 18.6 per cent, with declines in all segments.

Transport engineering output fell 36 per cent, with the aerospace segment declining 34 per cent and the marine and offshore engineering segment down 50.7 per cent, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to keep activity low in these industries. The transport engineering cluster has had the worst performance for the first eight months, down 22.2 per cent year on year.

