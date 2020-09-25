Enterprise Singapore, FairPrice tie up to help food manufacturers go digital

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and NTUC FairPrice's e-commerce platform FairPrice Online have launched an online initiative to help Singapore food manufacturers diversify their revenue streams.

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) and NTUC FairPrice's e-commerce platform FairPrice Online have launched an online initiative to help Singapore food manufacturers diversify their revenue streams.

The initiative - called YummySG! - is hosted on FairPrice Online's Marketplace platform. It brings together local products under the Singapore brand to provide higher visibility to consumers and differentiate them from other products, both parties said in a joint press statement on Friday.

Participating companies can list their new products - which are not listed in other major traditional and online supermarkets - on the platform and potentially reach out to 1.5 million shoppers monthly, ESG and FairPrice said.

They can benefit from increased marketing efforts, as well as data and insight sharing, which includes online sales information and traffic to product listings. ESG will also work with food manufacturers to build up capabilities in areas including product development and packaging design, as well as help them learn more about retail strategies relevant for the platform.

Participating companies so far include Chocoworks, Nature's Field Snacks Manufacturing, Sheng Aik Trading and Thong Siek Food Industry.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

ESG is working closely with FairPrice Marketplace to curate the products for YummySG!, as well as facilitate partnerships between participating companies and FairPrice.

ESG assistant chief executive officer Dilys Boey said: "Our partnership with FairPrice allows food manufacturing companies to leverage a collective branding and an established platform with good reach to expand on their sales channels and reach out to more customers online."

The food manufacturing companies will also be able to test the receptiveness of consumers to new products that they create and enable them to adjust their strategies for scaling up, she added.

Head of FairPrice Marketplace & B2B Deepti Lad said: "This will enable our small to medium enterprises to take charge of their digital transformation journey with a convenient and efficient e-commerce store to grow their business."

The YummySG! initiative is part of ESG's continuous efforts to support Singapore businesses to start selling online since the launch of its E-Commerce Booster Package in April 2020.

Food manufacturers keen to come on board YummySG! can visit the ESG website at www.enterprisesg.gov.sg/yummySG for more information and to register their interest. FairPrice Marketplace will provide all operations and technical support for participating companies.