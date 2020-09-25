You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Singapore oil trader Hontop's bank debts close to being settled

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 3:57 PM

[SINGAPORE] China Wanda Group, the parent company of Singapore-based Hontop Energy, is close to settling the troubled oil trader's disputes with two of its major lenders, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Shandong-based conglomerate China Wanda is in advanced talks with DBS and Societe Generale (SocGen), and has agreed to pay the outstanding debts on behalf of Hontop Energy (Singapore) via its other subsidiaries, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the talks are private.

Banks have been struggling to collect debts from failed commodities traders after oil's collapse exposed financial shortfalls and sparked accusations of fraud and dishonest dealings. If successful, the Hontop deal could mark the first significant settlement amid a wave of disputes this year between trading houses and their lenders.

Hontop, which went into receivership in February, was placed under judicial management earlier this month by a Singapore court. Its outstanding debts totalled US$469 million to seven lenders as of February, of which US$33.2 million was to DBS and US$63.3 million to SocGen, a general manager at Hontop said in an affidavit.

SocGen said by email Thursday that it's "not in a position to comment", while DBS declined to comment. Emailed inquiries to Wanda Group and Hontop's judicial manager, RSM Corporate Advisory, went unanswered.

SEE ALSO

Australia banks surge as lending laws eased to boost economy

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Singaporean units of lenders CIMB Bank and Natixis have also accused Hontop of fabricating documents and suspicious transactions. The allegations span four separate oil deals involving the three same companies: Hontop, Sugih Energy International, and oil major BP.

OIL CRASH

Hontop, which bought crude oil on behalf of an affiliated Chinese private refiner, Shandong Tianhong Chemical, said in March that its financial difficulties were caused by a collapse in demand because of the coronavirus.

That was before the virus spread globally, sparking oil's crash that saw prices in April momentarily plunge into negative territory. The turmoil exposed the risks of financing the opaque business of moving raw materials around the world, and rocked the close-knit oil trading community in Singapore, one of the world's most important commodity hubs.

The turbulence has pushed banks to rethink commodity financing. SocGen decided to close its trade commodity finance unit in Singapore after the collapse of Hin Leong Trading, which owed more than US$3 billion to over 20 Singaporean and international banks. ABN Amro Bank announced it would quit commodity trade finance, while BNP Paribas is shutting its Swiss commodity trade finance business.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold edges higher on US stimulus hopes; set for worst week in six

Crude steady as rising European Covid-19 cases offset US oil stock draw

Veolia could raise bid for Suez stake, CEO says

Iraq oil minister expects deal to up oil exports

Hot stock: Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 03:44 PM
Government & Economy

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,665.

Sep 25, 2020 03:40 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS joins Ant's blockchain trade platform

DBS on Friday said it is now a bank partner on a newly launched blockchain trade platform developed by a unit of Ant...

Sep 25, 2020 03:38 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia banks surge as lending laws eased to boost economy

[SYDNEY] Australia will make it easier for banks to approve mortgages and small-business loans to help the economy...

Sep 25, 2020 03:21 PM
Transport

Air New Zealand begins drawing down government debt facility, flags future capital raising

[SYDNEY] Air New Zealand said on Friday it had begun to draw down on a NZ$900 million (S$814.5 million) government...

Sep 25, 2020 03:19 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks post sharpest weekly fall in six months

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, but posted their sharpest weekly fall in six months on concerns...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Singapore industrial production surprises with 13.7% growth in August

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

FCT provides updates on asset valuation, portfolio tenants' sales, shopper traffic

Singapore stocks with China exposure ride country's fast-track recovery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.