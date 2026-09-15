The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo
BEHIND THE NAME

He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong is accelerating succession plans while retaining a central role

Summarise
Published Tue, Sep 15, 2026 · 01:54 PM
    • From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.
    • From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing. IMAGE: VINGROUP; BT VISUAL

    Inside Asia’s family empires: How they are transforming to seize the next stage of growth

    A 1,000 per cent surge in Vingroup’s shares has transformed the fortunes of founder Pham Nhat Vuong. Now, the Vietnamese billionaire is handing the management of two key businesses to the next generation within a sprawling empire that spans property, transport, automotive, infrastructure, technology and services.

    Vuong’s eldest son, Pham Nhat Quan Anh, 33, was named global chief executive of Vingroup’s electric-vehicle (EV) unit VinFast on Sep 12, succeeding his father while retaining the chairmanship he assumed in May.

    VietnamVingroupAsean BusinessAseanAsia

    TRENDING NOW

    As demand for US bonds falls and yields rise, capital is typically drawn into the greenback, causing capital outflows from emerging market currencies.

    Why US$100 oil, 5% US yields affect Singdollar, ringgit differently vs other Asean currencies

    The Golden Violet oil tanker docked at a PT Pertamina facility in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Asia’s new energy security architecture should have a support mechanism to help Asian countries build emergency oil reserves through financing and technical assistance.

    Asia needs new energy security architecture

    Previews for the October launch of Lucerne Grand will begin on Sep 18.

    CDL to launch 570-unit Jurong project Lucerne Grand with prices from S$1.5 million

    Glencore said on Tuesday it had ended all business with Radiant World and associated companies including Sapphire Minmetals.

    Glencore faces S$2.5 billion lawsuit as it alleges Radiant World fraud

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More