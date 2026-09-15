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He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

Vingroup founder Pham Nhat Vuong is accelerating succession plans while retaining a central role

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Published Tue, Sep 15, 2026 · 01:54 PM
    • From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.
    • From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing. IMAGE: VINGROUP; BT VISUAL

    Inside Asia’s family empires: How they are transforming to seize the next stage of growth

    A 1,000 per cent surge in Vingroup’s shares has transformed the fortunes of founder Pham Nhat Vuong. Now, the Vietnamese billionaire is handing the management of two key businesses to the next generation within a sprawling empire that spans property, transport, automotive, infrastructure, technology and services.

    Vuong’s eldest son, Pham Nhat Quan Anh, 33, was named global chief executive of Vingroup’s electric-vehicle (EV) unit VinFast on Sep 12, succeeding his father while retaining the chairmanship he assumed in May.

    VietnamVingroupAsean BusinessAseanAsia

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