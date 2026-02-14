How policy-driven growth shifts investment risk

As Singapore Budget 2026 accelerates internationalisation and AI adoption, investors must focus on firms’ execution quality

While Budget 2026's policy direction applies across the economy, outcomes will become more uneven, with stronger firms better able to absorb volatility, and weaker ones exposed more quickly. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

BUDGET 2026 is less a sharp policy pivot than an acceleration of existing priorities. It deepens and extends programmes that have been developing over several years, reinforcing a steady shift towards productivity and outward expansion.

This direction was reinforced by the establishment of a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Council and coordinated sector priorities, signalling a more systematic push to embed advanced technologies into core economic activity.

While the policy direction applies across the economy, outcomes will become more uneven, with stronger firms better able to absorb volatility, and weaker ones exposed more quickly.

Two areas illustrate this shift most clearly: internationalisation and productivity-led growth, including the adoption of AI.

For investors, this places greater emphasis on execution quality. This means assessing whether enterprises can translate expansion or productivity investments into sustained improvements in margins and returns.

Execution will ultimately determine which companies benefit from policy support, and which struggle.

Internationalisation and execution risk

Internationalisation has moved from a supporting role to a core pillar of Singapore’s growth strategy.

Budget 2026 reinforced this change through enhancements to the Market Readiness Assistance grant and higher tax deduction caps under the Double Tax Deduction for Internationalisation scheme, lowering the costs of overseas expansion for businesses.

Companies that previously delayed or scaled back overseas plans due to cost considerations may now scale earlier.

While this expands the horizon for investors, it also introduces greater operational complexity: potentially higher upfront costs, longer payback periods, and exposure to unfamiliar regulatory and competitive environments.

As a result, outcomes depend increasingly on whether firms can scale operations effectively while maintaining returns on capital.

This execution gap is likely to be most pronounced among smaller firms, where managerial bandwidth and operational infrastructure are more constrained.

Budget measures lower financial barriers, but the ability to absorb complexity will widen the gap between winners and losers within sectors.

Banyan Tree illustrates this. By diversifying from a luxury resort operator into a multi-brand global hospitality platform, it used income streams beyond Singapore to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact.

Although its revenue halved from S$347 million in 2019 to S$157.8 million in 2020, the breadth of its footprint enabled a rebound: Recent expansions in Vietnam and the Philippines drove trailing 12-month revenues to around S$407 million by mid-2025.

While global expansion initially pressured margins, it strengthened earnings resilience over time in a way that a domestic-only player cannot match.

Productivity and AI

Beyond internationalisation, Budget 2026 and the Economic Strategy Review (ESR) update emphasise productivity growth and accelerate Singapore’s ambition to be a hub for advanced technologies, including AI.

The government is expanding the Enterprise Innovation Scheme for enhanced tax deductions on qualifying AI investments and broadening the Productivity Solutions Grant to cover a wider range of AI-enabled tools.

These measures are significant because they improve the expected returns on productivity-enhancing investments. By lowering upfront costs and increasing incentives, firms will be encouraged to adopt technology earlier and more extensively.

However, gains tend to accrue to companies that adopt meaningful technological change, rather than simply automating existing tasks.

When digital tools and AI are integrated into core operations, businesses grow without costs rising at the same pace, making earnings more resilient over time.

Firms that invest in organisational capability alongside technology are more likely to convert policy incentives into sustained performance. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

Take DBS as an example. The bank invested early – from 2014 – and consistently in its digital infrastructure and data-driven systems. While these investments required sustained spending and organisational change, they have translated into tangible productivity gains over time.

In 2025, the bank reported that its AI initiatives generated around S$1 billion in economic value, reflecting cost savings, efficiency improvements and revenue support.

DBS proves that long-term productivity investment can strengthen earnings quality, rather than just provide a short-term uplift.

As Budget 2026 lowers barriers to AI investment and speeds up adoption, outcomes will increasingly depend on execution. Firms that invest in organisational capability alongside technology are more likely to convert policy incentives into sustained performance.

Yet, these execution challenges are also unfolding against a more fragmented global backdrop.

International expansion exposes companies not only to opportunity, but also to geopolitical and regulatory risk, reinforcing the importance of balance sheet discipline and operational resilience.

From policy signals to portfolio discipline

Budget 2026 and the ESR update provide a clearer framework for opportunity, but policy clarity does not translate into uniform outcomes. Expanding the growth runway also widens the gap between enterprises that can execute well and those that cannot.

For investors, this moves the focus away from broad exposure to technology themes and towards assessing which companies can translate productivity investment into sustained improvements in earnings.

The ability to manage international expansion and leverage AI matters more than mere alignment with policy priorities. Businesses that make missteps in these transitions will see them surface quickly through margin pressure and volatile returns.

Ultimately, the time horizon determines how these risks are priced. Longer-dated opportunities may justify patience, but they also demand restraint when earnings visibility is limited.

The challenge for investors is not to rely on policy narratives alone, but to assess which firms can convert policy-driven opportunities into durable returns.

The writer is chief investment officer and head of investment solutions at PhillipCapital