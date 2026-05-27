Bigger is better: Bank of Singapore doubles down on the ultra-wealthy – and the bankers chasing them

CEO Jason Moo says the lender is starting to see large amounts of flow enter the region

Jason Moo, CEO of Bank of Singapore, says the lender is hiring "pretty aggressively" in 2026. PHOTO: BANK OF SINGAPORE

[SINGAPORE] If it takes the same effort to serve a US$100 million client as a US$10 million one, then why not go bigger?

That blunt calculation is shaping the next phase of growth at Bank of Singapore (BOS), where chief executive officer Jason Moo is sharpening the private bank’s focus on ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients – even as rivals across Asia compete for the same wealthy families.

The push is backed by aggressive hiring, bespoke investment capabilities and closer integration with parent OCBC’s broader “whole-of-wealth” ecosystem, as BOS seeks to position itself as a “house bank” for Asia’s richest clients.