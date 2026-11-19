Declaration from historic three-way talks also vows to uphold immunity for state officials in international courts

US President Trump poses with China’s President Xi and Russian President Putin as they participate in a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Nov 19. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHENZHEN] Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed on a “peace declaration” at their unprecedented three-way meeting on Thursday (Nov 19), in which they reaffirmed that a nuclear war should never be fought, China and Russia said.

In the declaration, the three leaders also pledged to advance reforms of the United Nations, to increase supplies of refined petroleum products for all countries, and to uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts.

The document was released by Chinese state news agency Xinhua and by the Kremlin. None of the presidents made immediate statements after their meeting and Trump departed on his flight back to the United States.

Earlier, the leaders of the world’s biggest nuclear powers, sitting at a round table in a villa nestled among wooded hills beside a lake in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, described their meeting as historic.

“We are really making history,” Trump told Xi and Putin at the start of the meeting before journalists were sent away. “No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement.”

Trump had earlier promoted this first ever three-way meeting with Xi and Putin – two of America’s leading rivals – as a chance to hash out rules for controlling nuclear arms and to start resolving the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

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But experts kept expectations low for major breakthroughs.

“The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used,” Trump had said.

“We will be having discussions on the theme of promoting world peace,” Xi said at the start of the trilateral meeting.

State broadcaster CCTV said Xi told his counterparts that he thinks nuclear weapons should be prohibited and destroyed, and called for the building of a nuclear-weapon-free world.

Putin harkened back to the three countries’ shared history as “victors in World War II”, saying that “we hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace”.

The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States, known as New Start, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants “a new, improved and modernised” deal that includes China.

But China has less motivation to accept limits given that its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is far smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be in each of the US and Russian stockpiles.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said the meeting could at best start a process that would eventually lead to a sustained set of talks for reducing nuclear arsenals.

“We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump at Apec,” Kimball said. “And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs.”

The leaders also talked about Iran and trade

Before the three-way meeting – which lasted more than an hour on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit – the US president had a separate one-on-one with Xi, their third substantial meeting in 2026.

The US president praised their friendship and their shared interest in having oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil shipments from the Middle East that was repeatedly shut because of attacks in the Iran war.

Trump suggested he would push Xi to buy more agricultural products from America.

Xi said that relations between the US and China have been “generally stable and improved” during Trump’s presidency.

The official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Xi discussed Taiwan with Trump and said the two countries needed to improve communication on economic and trade issues.

Trump also added a separate sit-down with Putin, marking the first time the leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska in 2025 that failed to broker a deal on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Wonderful things can come out of this – or at least start,” Trump said, calling Putin “my friend”.

US President Donald Trump (left) meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the Apec Summit. PHOTO: REUTERS

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years,” Trump said after shaking hands with Putin. Their meeting lasted roughly 40 minutes.

Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, as relations between the US and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently.

Trump rejected new Russia sanctions, while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war.

The US president also added that the trio would talk about ways to “protect our nation’s sovereignty from rogue globalist organisations such as the International Criminal Court (ICC)”.

Trump’s administration has imposed sanctions on ICC officials and the institution itself as part of a campaign to dismantle the tribunal over investigations into the US and its allies, including Israel.

Trump boasts about his relationships. But the ties between Xi and Putin are stronger

The US president’s ambitions recall an era of great power politics when wealthier countries felt entitled to decide the fate of seemingly lesser nations.

Trump is negotiating with China and Russia without the involvement of Ukraine – or allies like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea that also have stakes in the outcome of any talks.

Trump has long believed his ability to create personal connections gives him a diplomatic edge.

Xi made a symbolic gesture of friendship on Wednesday by taking the unusual step of greeting Air Force One on the tarmac, and the two leaders turned their handshake into a one-armed hug.

But for all the compliments the US president has showered on the two autocrats, the warmth has not always been mutual – and Trump does not always appear to have the same deep relationship based on common interests that Xi and Putin share.

On Wednesday at Apec, Xi greeted Putin by calling him “my old friend”.

The Russian leader responded by declaring Xi to be his “dear friend”. China has helped economically support Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, providing Putin with a financial lifeline after the US and its allies imposed new sanctions.

By contrast, when Xi came to the White House for a state visit in September, he was far more restrained with Trump, saying they had built a “personal rapport and stayed in touch”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US President Donald Trump speak during a state dinner at the White House in Washington on Sep 24. PHOTO: REUTERS

Trump and Xi have one more meeting planned this year, at the G20 summit in Florida in December.

There were also signs of friction on Thursday in the US-China relationship despite Trump’s praise of Xi.

Chinese officials blocked a Bloomberg reporter, Annmarie Hordern, from the trilateral meeting after she asked a question at the earlier Trump-Xi session.

Chinese television showed a video of Trump appearing drowsy, while the White House posted a clip of Trump helping Xi up an escalator.

Conflicts on AI and trade also hang over the meetings

While Trump views his relationship with China as a positive, it has not necessarily resulted in meaningful changes between the world’s two largest economies.

China continues to run large trade surpluses with the rest of the world, while the US has almost equally large trade deficits.

And the race between the US and China to master artificial intelligence has grown tense over the past two weeks.

Trump ally Jensen Huang resigned last week as the CEO of Nvidia after confessing to an extramarital affair with a woman, Alice Huang, whose company helped to give China access to the company’s advanced computer chips used to develop AI models.

Beijing has denied that Alice Huang was a Chinese government agent.

Trump held off on imposing tougher restrictions on China’s ability to access the chips, suggesting he did not want to insult China and aggravate relations.

US officials have said that China had not fully honoured its commitments made in 2025 in a Trump-Xi meeting to buy more US agricultural products and loosen restrictions on the sale of rare earth minerals needed for electronics.

The trade truce between the US and China reached in 2025 after duelling tariff hikes is set to expire by Jan 10, 2027.

Trump officials have dangled the possibility of opening up highly sanctioned trade with Russia as an incentive for ending hostilities in Ukraine, and Trump has frequently demonstrated that he sees trade as a foreign policy tool.

Meanwhile, both China and Russia have used trade to support Iran, even during the US war on that country, which has pushed up energy prices and reduced global economic growth. AP, REUTERS