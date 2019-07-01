Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

Without a stronger focus on tackling non-tariff barriers, Asean will not accomplish the objectives of the Asean Economic Community (AEC) and will fail to meet the targets in the AEC Blueprint 2025, warns a June 22 report.

WITHOUT a stronger focus on tackling non-tariff barriers, Asean will not accomplish the objectives of the Asean Economic Community (AEC) and will fail to meet the targets in the AEC Blueprint 2025, warns a June 22 report.

Jointly commissioned by the European Union-Asean Business Council (EU-ABC) and the Asean Business Advisory Council (Asean BAC), the report examines non-tariff barriers in the region's automotive, agri-food, and healthcare sectors. It sets out Asean-level recommendations for tackling non-tariff barriers in these sectors as well as in general.

In the automotive market, regional firms face challenges due to controls in the form of quotas and licensing; complex conformity assessment procedures; unique national standards; high taxation regimes; and discriminatory policies favouring local manufacturers.

In agri-food, three types of products were studied: alcohol, seafood, and biscuits.

Alcohol: A rising middle class and growth in alcohol sales and consumption mean significant opportunities for alcoholic drinks manufacturers. But these are undermined by high levels of taxation - often associated with counterfeit trade - as well as complex licensing procedures, increasingly burdensome labelling requirements, and marketing restrictions.

Seafood: Firms interviewed did not face major obstacles to trade, but did note inconsistencies during customs procedures, and strict conformity assessment and product registration procedures.

Firms interviewed did not face major obstacles to trade, but did note inconsistencies during customs procedures, and strict conformity assessment and product registration procedures. Biscuits: While facing relatively lighter regulation, the Asean biscuit sector still struggles with inconsistencies in customs clearance, complicated product registration processes, and national halal certification standards.

In healthcare, the fast-growing pharmaceuticals sector is hampered by an underdeveloped intellectual property regime; inconsistent, discriminatory and opaque government procurement processes; and limited access to public pharmaceuticals markets. The medical devices sector faces fewer obstacles, through these include new product registration requirements, a lack of access and transparency in public procurement procedures, and issues around halal laws.

