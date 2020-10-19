Round-up of our pieces on the impact of Covid-19 on the region

#InCaseYouMissedIt

We published three in-depth pieces on how Covid-19 is impacting economies in the region over the course of this month. We've collated them here for your reading pleasure:

1. Corporate Indonesia headed for dark 12 months as demand dries up

THE two-week partial lockdown that is now in effect in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, the administrative capital Putrajaya and the states of Sabah and Selangor is not likely to have a significant impact on the economy, according to analysts at MIDF Research.

2. No quick fix in sight for anaemic Thai economy

THAILAND'S economy is heading for a contraction of between 8 and 10 per cent this year, and with mounting political unrest, dim export prospects and a reluctance to reopen borders out of fear of a Covid-19 resurgence, the prospects for a speedy recovery in 2021 look dim.

3. Lockdowns in Malaysia 'will affect sentiment more than business'

COMPANIES can still operate according to standard operating procedures, but markets likely to be volatile, say analysts