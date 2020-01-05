You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

3 UOB-owned fund managers pledge to invest responsibly

Sun, Jan 05, 2020 - 5:27 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THREE United Overseas Bank (UOB) fund management subsidiaries have signed on to United Nations-backed guidelines for responsible investing, the mainboard-listed lender said in a statement on Sunday.

UOB Asset Management, UOB Venture Management and UOB Global Capital committed on Jan 2 to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a set of voluntary pledges to take environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues into account when investing.

UOB is billing itself as the first Singapore bank with investment subsidiaries that have signed on to the global principles, which were launched in April 2006.

So far, more than 2,800 investment firms worldwide have committed to the PRI.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore has 29 signatories to the PRI, not counting UOB Global Capital, which is registered in the United States. The most recent addition to the list is Lion Global Investors, a subsidiary of OCBC Bank's Great Eastern Holdings investment arm, which signed on Jan 3.

SEE ALSO

UOB becomes first foreign bank to open branch in China's Zhongshan City

Other signatories from the Republic include private equity players such as Equis and Axiom Asia Private Capital, as well as Tsao Family Office, which manages and administers the shipping family's assets.

With UOB Asset Management planning to include ESG factors in evaluation and approval for all investment asset classes this year, chief executive Thio Boon Kiat said that the firm will also boost its evaluation process "by tapping fundamental analysis and technology, such as the use of artificial intelligence, and engage our portfolio companies to help improve their ESG practices".

UOB Asset Management could also offer more ESG-focused funds that are in line with the United Nations' sustainable development goals, Mr Thio added. The 17 goals include the eradication of hunger and poverty by 2030, as well as action to curb climate change.

Banking & Finance

SBF, MSIG to join digital banking fray with Ron Sim's V3 consortium

Incumbents risk just 3-5% asset base erosion from upcoming digibanks: Jefferies

China firms' hedging activities spike amid trade war uncertainty

Singapore M&A deal value up 125.6% to US$35.3b in 2019

Safe-haven currencies jump after US air strike in Iraq

Singapore M&A activity up 125.6% to US$35.3b in 2019: report

BREAKING

Jan 5, 2020 05:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit sets up S$2b debt programme

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) has set up a S$2 billion multi-currency debt...

Jan 5, 2020 04:58 PM
Companies & Markets

Ezion to 'vigorously defend' against US$100m claim

MAINBOARD-LISTED offshore and marine service provider Ezion Holdings plans to fight a multimillion-dollar claim...

Jan 5, 2020 04:45 PM
Companies & Markets

USP Group CFO resigns, to leave company on Jan 31

THE chief financial officer (CFO) of indium ingot dealer USP Group has resigned, the eighth departure to be...

Jan 5, 2020 11:49 AM
Banking & Finance

SBF, MSIG to join digital banking fray with Ron Sim's V3 consortium

IN A surprise twist, the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) will be joining a consortium led by Ron Sim's V3 Group...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly