You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian court flags trial of Westpac in 2021 over financial crime allegations

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 10:42 AM

rk_Westpac_170620.jpg
A trial of Westpac Banking Corp over accusations of systemic breaches of money laundering laws that enabled illegal payments between known child sex offenders could take place in the first half of 2021, an Australian court said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] A trial of Westpac Banking Corp over accusations of systemic breaches of money laundering laws that enabled illegal payments between known child sex offenders could take place in the first half of 2021, an Australian court said on Wednesday.

The country's second-largest lender and the financial crimes watchdog, AUSTRAC, have failed to agree on a set of facts, setting the stage for a trial that could start early next year, before the court can approve any fine for the bank.

"It seems like the section 81/section 85 question is something that may have to proceed to a trial of liability," judge Jonathan Beach said in a Melbourne court, referring to legal requirements to maintain an appropriate anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing programme.

"The other contraventions seem to be agreed in substance by Westpac."

In a bombshell lawsuit in November, AUSTRAC sued Westpac for 23 million alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws, including payments between known child exploiters.

SEE ALSO

Julius Baer committed to Asia despite Hong Kong tensions: paper

Earlier this month, the regulator said it was investigating new issues reported by Westpac, including suspicious matters related to potential child exploitation and issues involving 272 customers, a process that has delayed proceedings, the court heard on Wednesday.

"The scale of those reports and the substance of those reports has already raised concerns which ... AUSTRAC needs to work through," AUSTRAC lawyer Wendy Harris told the court.

"So there is a real prospect that the AUSTRAC CEO will complete an investigation and say we need to put forward some additional allegations."

The investigation of the new matters would involve tens of thousands of documents, such as customers' statements of accounts, some of which would need to be produced manually, Westpac's lawyer said.

The first liability hearing is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021, Judge Beach said.

The hearing was adjourned until Sept. 18, a date by which the court expects AUSTRAC to have lodged any new allegations, and Westpac to have tabled its defence.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley sued for discrimination by former diversity chief

Fed gives credit market new lease of life just as rally falters

BOE's toolkit may include a bond-buying policy made in Japan

India seeking inclusion in JPMorgan global bond indexes

A New Benchmark

BOJ warns of protracted battle with pandemic, keeps policy steady

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 11:03 AM
Energy & Commodities

No money in posh coffee for growers slammed by Covid-19 pandemic

[NEW YORK] Covid-19 is making coffee growing unprofitable for Adan Rojas. Like thousands of small Colombian farmers...

Jun 17, 2020 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

UK eyes billion pound boost from Australia, New Zealand trade deals

[LONDON] Britain said its exports could increase by a billion pounds as a result of the trade deals it is seeking...

Jun 17, 2020 10:34 AM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia raises Tasek stake to 92.4%, secures acceptances for offer of 4%

CONCRETE supplier Hong Leong Asia now controls over 90 per cent of Tasek following the acquisition of shares in the...

Jun 17, 2020 10:26 AM
Garage

San Francisco accuses DoorDash of misclassifying workers

[SAN FRANCISCO] San Francisco on Tuesday filed a suit in California state court accusing DoorDash of illegally...

Jun 17, 2020 10:24 AM
Government & Economy

Beijing schools closed again as city finds 31 more virus cases

[BEIJING] Beijing shut all its schools again on Wednesday as the city reported 31 new coronavirus cases, with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.