You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

CEO of Australia's CBA says staff felt embarrassed by wrongdoing: inquiry

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 11:44 AM

AK_MattC_1911.jpg
Senior staff of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest lender, felt disappointment and embarrassment when a regulator blamed its culture of complacency for letting money laundering flourish, its CEO told an inquiry on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Senior staff of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest lender, felt disappointment and embarrassment when a regulator blamed its culture of complacency for letting money laundering flourish, its CEO told an inquiry on Monday.

Matt Comyn said that when the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority accused the bank of having a "widespread sense of complacency" and being overly reactive in dealing with risk, he wrote to the bank's top 500 staff asking for their views.

Staff wrote back expressing "disappointment, embarrassment, very much an acceptance of some of the key issues that were there, in terms of our inability to escalate (or) resolve conflict", Comyn said.

Staff also complained about "too much of a focus on things like collaboration, which had unfortunately become, I believe, a real weakness inside the organisation", Comyn added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Comyn, 42, is the first bank CEO to face questions at the Royal Commission inquiry which has heard allegations this year of industry-wide wrongdoing including fee-gouging, forgery and board-level deception of a regulator.

Comyn was the bank's head of retail operations before being promoted to CEO in April, two months after the Royal Commission hearings began.

In May, regulator APRA forced CBA to keep an extra A$1 billion (S$1.005 billion) in cash reserves after it admitted to more than 50,000 breaches of anti-money laundering protocols. The money laundering matter has not been raised at the Royal Commission, which has focused on bank-customer relations.

At Monday's hearing, barrister assisting the commission Rowena Orr read out a response to Comyn from the bank's head of compliance which said staff felt "vindicated and relieved in relation to comments concerning risk management and culture, which reflected what the team was feeling and saying for some time now".

"These are troubling observations from the head of compliance within a retail bank. Do you agree with that, Mr Comyn?" Orr added.

"Yes I do," said Comyn.

The CEOs of Australia's four biggest lenders, plus wealth manager AMP Ltd and investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd , are scheduled to testify in the last round of Royal Commission hearings over the next two weeks.

The retired judge overseeing the inquiry, Kenneth Hayne, will deliver a report to the government by February, in which he is widely expected to recommend a regulatory overhaul of the sector.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Chinese lenders, insurers must support small and private firms - regulator

Australia's bank CEOs prepare to testify in bank inquiry

Bank of Korea sees risks for emerging markets

Australian dollar's rebound has bulls believing it has bottomed

Can central banks go broke? Ask India

Pound's fate could worsen as investors see multitude of risks

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
4 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal

Must Read

Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia internet economy by 2025

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

Nov 19, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MindChamps, Starhill Global Reit, Procurri, Pan-United, Golden Energy and Resources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening