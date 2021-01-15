You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Citigroup profit beats, but shares dip on higher costs, weak revenue

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 10:05 PM

AK_citi_1501.jpg
Citigroup reported a 7 per cent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, beating market expectations but failing to draw Wall Street approval, as higher costs and a fall in revenue across its consumer business weighed on the results.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Citigroup reported a 7 per cent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, beating market expectations but failing to draw Wall Street approval, as higher costs and a fall in revenue across its consumer business weighed on the results.

Like fellow US major JPMorgan Chase & Co, the results benefitted from the release of some US$1.5 billion of the reserves it had previously put aside against coronavirus-driven bad loans.

But the rock-bottom official interest rates meant to prop up the economy weighed on its big businesses providing credit cards and loans to US households.

Shares in the bank, which have been trading at a 10-month high, fell 1.6 per cent in premarket trading.

Citi, who has named Jane Fraser as Wall Street's first female chief executive to take over in next month, had added more than US$10 billion to its reserves last year in expectations of more loan defaults.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The prospect of increased stimulus under a Joe Biden presidency has boosted confidence that banks will be able to ride out the Covid-19 pandemic without widespread losses.

Outgoing chief executive officer Michael Corbat said the bank also intended to resume share buybacks in the first quarter on 2021, after receiving approval to do so from the Federal Reserve in December.

Citi had earlier this week reshuffled the leadership in its US consumer bank and combined its wealth management units.

Ms Fraser has said that overhauling risk management and internal controls will be her priority.

Overall, the New York-based bank reported profit of US$4.63 billion, or US$2.08 a share, down from US$5 billion, or US$2.15 a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected profit of US$1.34 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Total loans fell 3 per cent to US$676 billion at the end of the quarter, while deposits rose 20 per cent to US$1.3 trillion as customers, faced with economic uncertainties, borrowed less and saved more.

Citi's revenue fell 10 per cent, mainly due to a decline in its global consumer banking business. Fees in the North American branded cards business, once the growth engine of the consumer bank, tumbled 13 per cent on lower purchase sales and higher payments.

Trading remained a bright spot against the backdrop of increasing concerns that the breakneck growth in trading revenue seen throughout 2020 was unsustainable.

Equities fees jumped 57 per cent from last year and fixed income fees grew 7 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo records surprise quarterly profit

JPMorgan profit jumps 42% on reserve release, investment banking strength

BlackRock sells HK$1.6b China Telecom stake after US ban

Equities see US$27b inflows as reflation trade gathers pace: BofA

UK Supreme Court hands businesses victory in Covid-19 insurance ruling

China bans banks from selling deposit products on third-party internet platforms

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 10:10 PM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon investigated by SEC over Permian property valuations: WSJ

[NEW YORK] Exxon Mobil is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after a...

Jan 15, 2021 09:51 PM
Consumer

Malaysian medical glove exports face more delays amid shipping container shortage

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's medical glove makers face weeks of delays in delivering products to customers abroad due...

Jan 15, 2021 09:41 PM
Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo records surprise quarterly profit

[NEW YORK] Wells Fargo & Co reported a surprise quarterly profit on Friday, as stabilising credit costs helped...

Jan 15, 2021 09:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng-led consortium buys BreadTalk building in S$118 million sale and leaseback

A CONSORTIUM led by mainboard-listed Lian Beng Group will buy the BreadTalk IHQ Building in Tai Seng in a S$118...

Jan 15, 2021 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines senators query government's preference for China vaccine

[MANILA] Philippine senators on Friday questioned the government's preference for the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's GIC, three others invest US$720 million in software firm ThoughtWorks

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

Broker's take: OCBC turns positive on aviation, maintains 'sell' on SIA

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for